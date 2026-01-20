EXCLUSIVE: Priscilla Presley Branded 'Monster Mom' for Trash-Talking Dead Daughter Lisa Marie — Again!

Petty mom Priscilla Presley appears to be playing favorites as she shills her new memoir – telling fans that she's concerned for recovering addict son Navarone Garibaldi, while trash-talking her and Elvis Presley's dead daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal.

During a recent appearance in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, Priscilla, 80, gushed about her romance with the late King of Rock 'n' Roll as she promoted her book, Softly, As I Leave You: Life After Elvis.

The Naked Gun beauty also fired off about Lisa Marie, who died in January 2023 at age 54 after going into cardiac arrest related to a complication from an earlier weight loss surgery.