Priscilla Presley
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Priscilla Presley Branded 'Monster Mom' for Trash-Talking Dead Daughter Lisa Marie — Again!

Priscilla Presley faces backlash after being labeled a 'monster mom' for criticizing late daughter Lisa Marie.
Source: MEGA

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 20 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

Petty mom Priscilla Presley appears to be playing favorites as she shills her new memoir – telling fans that she's concerned for recovering addict son Navarone Garibaldi, while trash-talking her and Elvis Presley's dead daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal.

During a recent appearance in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, Priscilla, 80, gushed about her romance with the late King of Rock 'n' Roll as she promoted her book, Softly, As I Leave You: Life After Elvis.

The Naked Gun beauty also fired off about Lisa Marie, who died in January 2023 at age 54 after going into cardiac arrest related to a complication from an earlier weight loss surgery.

Grief, Guilt and Dark Jokes

Navarone Garibaldi was cited by Priscilla Presley as her main concern while promoting her memoir 'Softly, As I Leave You: Life After Elvis.'
Source: MEGA

The grieving mom shared that she does miss Lisa Marie "every day" – and even admitted, "I miss her arguments."

But when discussing her headstrong daughter, she shockingly shared: "Sometimes you want to choke them."

In contrast, concerned Priscilla said of Garibaldi – the 38-year-old son she shares with ex Marco Garibaldi – "I worry about him. He's a loner. He has a few friends, but I worry."

Fans Slam Tell-All as Revenge

Photo of Lisa Marie Presley
Source: MEGA

Some fans have been critical of Elvis' ex-wife discussing Lisa Marie's troubled life in her tell-all, including her drug addiction, her short-lived marriage to Michael Jackson – which Priscilla was "appalled by" – and the fallout from the 2020 gunshot suicide of her 27-year-old son, Benjamin Keough.

Priscilla also described Lisa Marie as "a little terror" growing up.

Priscilla Denies Revenge Motive

Elvis Presley was referenced as Priscilla reflected on their romance while promoting her memoir.
Source: MEGA

"Everyone knows Priscilla and Lisa had an extremely difficult relationship, and some people think the book was her way of getting revenge," an insider said.

"But she denies that and says it's wicked for people to suggest she'd pull such a low stunt on anyone, let alone her own flesh and blood."

"It was never her intention to dishonor Lisa's memory or pull her to pieces for mistakes that she made during her life. But at the same time, Priscilla is a brutally honest person. She didn't want to sugar-coat or ignore certain mistakes her daughter made. It was cathartic and important for her to tell everything exactly how she saw it, and that's what she'll continue to do."

