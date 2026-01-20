EXCLUSIVE: Tom V Don! Why Hollywood Superstar Cruise's Dream of Shooting Movie in Space Has Been Sent Crashing to Earth by Trump

"Tom didn't want to ask for political reasons," shared an insider.

"From what I understand, they would need NASA coordination to do the movie, and supposedly Tom Cruise did not want to ask Donald Trump for a favor.

"You'd need permission from the federal government."

Back in 2020, news of the ambitious film project seemed like a done deal when then NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine crowed about it in a tweet.

"NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station! We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA's ambitious plans a reality," he wrote.

But one Hollywood insider told RadarOnline.com Cruise – who's stayed out of politics over the years – is a bit of a snob when it comes to making movies.