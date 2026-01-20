Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Rebecca Loos

David Beckham's Alleged Mistress Speaks Out: Rebecca Loos Praises Nepo Baby Brooklyn for 'Standing Up for Himself' Amid Nasty Family Feud

image of Brooklyn Beckham and Rebecca Loos
Source: The Morelli Brothers, courtesy of Express/Mega; MEGA

Rebecca Loos supports Brooklyn Beckham and defends his wife Nicola.

Profile Image

Jan. 20 2026, Published 2:11 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Rebecca Loos has weighed in on the Beckham family drama – and she's clearly backing Brooklyn, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former Dutch model, who worked as David Beckham's personal assistant in 2003 and allegedly had an affair with him, reacted to Brooklyn's bombshell Instagram Stories posts on January 19.

Article continues below advertisement

'The Truth Always Comes Out'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Rebecca Loos reacts to Brooklyn Beckham’s social media statement.
Source: MEGA

Rebecca Loos reacts to Brooklyn Beckham’s social media statement.

Loos, 48, shared her thoughts in a series of comments on her latest Instagram post, though the comments have since been turned off.

Replying to a follower who wrote, "Rebecca, you gotta see the awesome ditch Brooklyn just posted in his story about David and Victoria and their lies... I think you will feel a source of extra validation. Especially the end about the dogs."

Loos responded, "So happy he is standing up for himself and speaking publicly finally!!!! I have felt so bad for his poor wife, knowing too well what they can be like!"

Another comment read "Fascinating admission from Brooklyn."

The former model responded, "The truth always comes out."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @rebeccaloosofficial/Instagram

Loos backs Brooklyn, highlighting her own controversial history with David.

Article continues below advertisement

David Beckham Alleged Affair

Image of She said 'the truth always comes out.'
Source: MEGA

She said 'the truth always comes out.'

Loos reignited claims of an affair with David in a March 2025 interview with 60 Minutes Australia, though he has repeatedly denied them.

"In my opinion, it was a very brave thing to do to go up against them," Loos said, via People. "I have stuck to the truth. I've never exaggerated. I never lied about a single thing. Why? Because I'm going up against the strongest, most powerful couple in the media who have all the money in the world for the best PR, the best lawyers. And all I had on my side was the truth."

Article continues below advertisement

'Blindsided'

Image of Brooklyn accused his parents and siblings of social media attacks.
Source: The Morelli Brothers, courtesy of Express/Mega

Brooklyn accused his parents and siblings of social media attacks.

On January 19, Brooklyn took to Instagram to open up about the ongoing family drama in a scathing post.

Feeling that media coverage had often favored his parents over him and his wife, Nicola, in the fallout, he said he had "no choice but to speak out" and set the record straight

He also made it clear he had no desire to reconcile with his family.

Brooklyn's famous parents were reportedly left "blindsided" by the statement.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Barron Trump

'Mad Sense of Humor': MAGA Is Convinced Barron Trump Is 'Running' White House TikTok Account After Using Fetty Wap's Song for New Post

photo of erika kirk and tyler robinson

EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Kirk's Widow Erika Demands Speedy Trial for Accused Assassin Tyler Robinson Amid Claims His Defense Team is 'Using Delaying Tactics'

'At the 11th Hour'

Image of Nicola Peltz Beckham was reportedly affected by Victoria’s wedding dress withdrawal.
Source: The Morelli Brothers, courtesy of Express/Mega

Nicola Peltz Beckham was reportedly affected by Victoria’s wedding dress withdrawal.

Brooklyn alleges his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, have "tried endlessly to ruin his marriage," and claims that his brothers Romeo and Cruz have carried out attacks on social media, while also blocking him online.

He confirmed reports about his wife's wedding dress, saying Victoria pulled out of designing Nicola's wedding dress "at the 11th hour," which left his Nicola franticly looking for a new gown.

Brooklyn also accused his mom of interfering with their first dance, writing that she "hijacked" the moment, which had been "planned weeks in advance."

He added that the dance, meant to be a romantic love song, was ruined when Victoria danced with him instead, performing "inappropriate" moves in front of 500 guests.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.