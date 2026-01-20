David Beckham's Alleged Mistress Speaks Out: Rebecca Loos Praises Nepo Baby Brooklyn for 'Standing Up for Himself' Amid Nasty Family Feud
Jan. 20 2026, Published 2:11 p.m. ET
Rebecca Loos has weighed in on the Beckham family drama – and she's clearly backing Brooklyn, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former Dutch model, who worked as David Beckham's personal assistant in 2003 and allegedly had an affair with him, reacted to Brooklyn's bombshell Instagram Stories posts on January 19.
'The Truth Always Comes Out'
Loos, 48, shared her thoughts in a series of comments on her latest Instagram post, though the comments have since been turned off.
Replying to a follower who wrote, "Rebecca, you gotta see the awesome ditch Brooklyn just posted in his story about David and Victoria and their lies... I think you will feel a source of extra validation. Especially the end about the dogs."
Loos responded, "So happy he is standing up for himself and speaking publicly finally!!!! I have felt so bad for his poor wife, knowing too well what they can be like!"
Another comment read "Fascinating admission from Brooklyn."
The former model responded, "The truth always comes out."
David Beckham Alleged Affair
Loos reignited claims of an affair with David in a March 2025 interview with 60 Minutes Australia, though he has repeatedly denied them.
"In my opinion, it was a very brave thing to do to go up against them," Loos said, via People. "I have stuck to the truth. I've never exaggerated. I never lied about a single thing. Why? Because I'm going up against the strongest, most powerful couple in the media who have all the money in the world for the best PR, the best lawyers. And all I had on my side was the truth."
'Blindsided'
On January 19, Brooklyn took to Instagram to open up about the ongoing family drama in a scathing post.
Feeling that media coverage had often favored his parents over him and his wife, Nicola, in the fallout, he said he had "no choice but to speak out" and set the record straight
He also made it clear he had no desire to reconcile with his family.
Brooklyn's famous parents were reportedly left "blindsided" by the statement.
'At the 11th Hour'
Brooklyn alleges his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, have "tried endlessly to ruin his marriage," and claims that his brothers Romeo and Cruz have carried out attacks on social media, while also blocking him online.
He confirmed reports about his wife's wedding dress, saying Victoria pulled out of designing Nicola's wedding dress "at the 11th hour," which left his Nicola franticly looking for a new gown.
Brooklyn also accused his mom of interfering with their first dance, writing that she "hijacked" the moment, which had been "planned weeks in advance."
He added that the dance, meant to be a romantic love song, was ruined when Victoria danced with him instead, performing "inappropriate" moves in front of 500 guests.