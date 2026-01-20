'Mad Sense of Humor': MAGA Is Convinced Barron Trump Is 'Running' White House TikTok Account After Using Fetty Wap's Song for New Post

The video opened with Trump and his wife, Melania, exiting a helicopter with "Welcome to 2026" appearing over the scene setter.

It then cut to the president shaking hands with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as "Fixed the food pyramid" appeared on the screen.

"Operation Absolute Resolve' was next to flash as The Donald walked down an aircraft carrier saluting troops. It referred to how a US military special forces team extricated Venezuelan narco-state dictator Nicolás Maduro in a stunning operation on January 3. The henchman was brought to New York to stand trial on narcoterrorism and cocaine trafficking.

Other successes that were hailed in the video included "Banned large industrial investors from buying single-family homes," as well as "Withdrew from 66 international globalist organizations," as "We're just getting started" came up at the end of the video as Donald raised his arm in the air with a fist pump.