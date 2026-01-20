'Mad Sense of Humor': MAGA Is Convinced Barron Trump Is 'Running' White House TikTok Account After Using Fetty Wap's Song for New Post
Jan. 20 2026, Updated 1:37 p.m. ET
MAGA TikTok users are sure First Son Barron Trump is behind the slick videos on the White House's official page, after one piece in particular stood out, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Titled "All in a week's work... and we are just getting STARTED," it was set to rapper Fetty Wap's 2015 hit 679, which paired perfectly with the cuts trumpeting President Donald Trump's successes since returning to office.
Donald Trump's Early 2026 Successes
The video opened with Trump and his wife, Melania, exiting a helicopter with "Welcome to 2026" appearing over the scene setter.
It then cut to the president shaking hands with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as "Fixed the food pyramid" appeared on the screen.
"Operation Absolute Resolve' was next to flash as The Donald walked down an aircraft carrier saluting troops. It referred to how a US military special forces team extricated Venezuelan narco-state dictator Nicolás Maduro in a stunning operation on January 3. The henchman was brought to New York to stand trial on narcoterrorism and cocaine trafficking.
Other successes that were hailed in the video included "Banned large industrial investors from buying single-family homes," as well as "Withdrew from 66 international globalist organizations," as "We're just getting started" came up at the end of the video as Donald raised his arm in the air with a fist pump.
'Wee See You, Barron'
In the comments, fans were sure Barron was behind the post.
"We see you, Barron. You've done a great job running this account," one person wrote, while a second user cheered, "Just wanted to say hi to Barron!"
"I know it's his playlist," another third fan wrote with a GIF of Barron, referring to Fetty Wap's tune.
"Whoever is running this account needs a raise!!!" a fourth person hailed, as a fifth praised the account for having a "mad sense of humor."
Barron Trump's Podcast Strategy For His Dad
Barron's media savvy played out during his dad's successful run for a second term in 2024, where he handily trounced Democrat nominee Kamala Harris.
During the campaign, Trump appeared on a heavy dose of popular bro podcast appearances, chatting it up with a number of comedians and other personalities, reportedly under the advisement of Barron.
The longer form allowed for no editing and let the tycoon be himself while catering to many young male audiences, with appearances on Theo Von's This Past Weekend, Andrew Schulz's Flagrant, YouTuber and professional wrestler Logan Paul's Impaulsive, and, eventually, the most-listened-to podcast in the world, The Joe Rogan Experience.
Highly Private Like His Mom
Highly private, Barron has proved to be a quiet power behind the scenes during his father's second term.
While he's studying business at NYU and stays out of the spotlight, the college sophomore is reportedly taking his classes at the school's Washington, D.C. campus to be closer to his parents.
In March 2025, a source spilled how the teen isn't interested in pursuing politics but shares his father's passion for real estate.
Barron is "anxious to form his own companies and make money," the insider dished.
"He shares that enthusiasm with his father, which comes as no surprise. Barron, in my opinion, knows what he wants," the source added.