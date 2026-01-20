EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Kirk's Widow Erika Demands Speedy Trial for Accused Assassin Tyler Robinson Amid Claims His Defense Team is 'Using Delaying Tactics'

In his filing, which Radar has obtained, Jeffrey Neiman wrote: "Nobody believed in the importance of the United States Constitution more than Charlie Kirk. And although the United States Constitution guarantees criminal defendants many rights, it does not guarantee them the right to cause undue delay in the criminal justice process.

"The Defendant in this case is entitled to a fair trial, and he must be given one, but he is not entitled to cause undue delay to the criminal justice process."

The Constitution’s Sixth Amendment guarantees defendants the right to a speedy trial, but Utah state law goes one step further, contending victims are also entitled to a speedy trial.