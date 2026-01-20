'Let Them Make Mistakes': David Beckham Makes Cryptic Parenting Remark Just Hours After Nepo Baby Brooklyn Blows Up Family Feud with Scathing Statement
Jan. 20 2026, Published 12:50 p.m. ET
David Beckham appeared to make a thinly veiled reference to his family drama during a live television interview, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
It came just hours after his son, Brooklyn, detonated the 'Beckham feud' with a blistering, multi-page statement insisting he wants no reconciliation.
'They Make Mistakes'
Speaking on CNBC's Squawk Box on January 20, the soccer legend addressed parenting, social media, and raising children in the public eye, offering comments that quickly raised eyebrows given the timing.
"I have always spoken about social media and the power of social media. For the good and for the bad," he began. "What kids can access these days, it can be dangerous. But what I have found personally, especially with my kids as well, use it for the right reasons."
"I've been able to use my platform for my following, for UNICEF. And it has been the biggest tool to make people aware of what’s going on around the world for children. And I have tried to do the same with my children, to educate them," he added.
But it was David's remarks about mistakes that appeared particularly pointed.
"They make mistakes, but children are allowed to make mistakes. That is how they learn. That is what I try to teach my kids, you sometimes have to let them make those mistakes as well," he shared, seemingly acknowledging his family drama.
Brooklyn Beckham's Scathing Post
The comments aired just hours after Brooklyn, 26, took to Instagram with an explosive six-page statement in which he claimed he has no desire to repair his relationship with his famous family and said he is finally standing up for himself "for the first time in his life."
In the lengthy post, Brooklyn didn’t hold back when it came to his parents, accusing both David and Victoria of having "tried endlessly to ruin his marriage."
He also claimed the fallout has spilled onto social media, alleging that his brothers Romeo and Cruz have repeatedly targeted him online.
According to Brooklyn, the situation has escalated to the point where his siblings have blocked him on social platforms altogether.
'Brand Beckham Comes First'
Brooklyn went on to write that his parents "value public promotion and endorsements above all else" because "Brand Beckham comes first."
"Family 'love' is decided by how much you post on social media, or how quickly you drop everything to show up and pose for a family photo opp, even if it's at the expense of your professional obligations," he shared.
More Sidestepping
During the interview, broadcaster Andrew Ross Sorkin also asked David how he handles the constant spotlight and whether life in the UK or the US is better for his mental health—a question that came amid relentless headlines about the Beckham family fallout.
Without directly addressing his son or the feud, David sidestepped the topic. "I'm going to have to sit on the fence," he said. "I love living in both places. I love my country, I love where I grew up, but I always wanted to live in America, I love America... I'm lucky that I get to spend a huge amount of time in both places."