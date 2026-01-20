Megyn Kelly Torches Don Lemon for Covering Anti-ICE Protest Inside Church as Calls to Arrest the Fired CNN Anchor Ramp Up — 'Some People Are Too Dumb to Be Allowed to Do the News'

Lemon was on the ground in Minnesota covering anti-ICE protests, which ramped up after the killing of Renee Nicole Good by agent Jonathan Ross in early January, for his digital talk show, The Don Lemon Show.

In a video filmed outside the church, Lemon was seen standing among protestors as he explained he was at an "operation that is a secret."

After protestors cited Good's death as a reason they were demonstrating, Lemon noted: "We're not part of the activists, but we're here just reporting on them."

As protestors moved inside the building, Lemon followed along and shared clips of the "mayhem" inside the sanctuary.