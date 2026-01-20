Megyn Kelly Torches Don Lemon for Covering Anti-ICE Protest Inside Church as Calls to Arrest the Fired CNN Anchor Ramp Up — 'Some People Are Too Dumb to Be Allowed to Do the News'
Jan. 20 2026, Published 11:47 a.m. ET
Megyn Kelly has slammed Don Lemon after the ousted CNN anchor covered an anti-ICE protest that disrupted Sunday service at a church in St. Paul, Minnesota, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Kelly, 55, branded Lemon, 59, a "disgusting fool" and his reporting of the protest "self-promotional and satanic."
Lemon Covers Church Protest
Lemon was on the ground in Minnesota covering anti-ICE protests, which ramped up after the killing of Renee Nicole Good by agent Jonathan Ross in early January, for his digital talk show, The Don Lemon Show.
In a video filmed outside the church, Lemon was seen standing among protestors as he explained he was at an "operation that is a secret."
After protestors cited Good's death as a reason they were demonstrating, Lemon noted: "We're not part of the activists, but we're here just reporting on them."
As protestors moved inside the building, Lemon followed along and shared clips of the "mayhem" inside the sanctuary.
While recording inside the church, Lemon asked a pastor if he knew why protestors were there before explaining the demonstrators believed a member of ICE was also a pastor at the church.
"This is what the First Amendment is about, about the freedom to protest," Lemon said as a shot of protestors and churchgoers in screaming matches flashed on screen.
"This shows you just how divided America is," Lemon said as the camera panned to a group of protestors at the front of the church and parishioners worshipping at the back of the room. "When you look at the protestors here and then you look at the people (who) are praying. And you know what was interesting? If these two groups could just get together, they might figure out what to do."
Kelly Slams Lemon's 'Self-Promotion'
Kelly went scorched earth on Lemon during Monday, January 19th's episode of her program, The Megyn Kelly Show.
"Don Lemon, who reveled in it and lectured half of the parishioners about how they really had an obligation to sit there and f--king take it, that this was American as apple pie, sit there and f--king take it," she said. "That was Don Lemon's basic message to these parishioners. He's a disgusting fool."
"Now there's a question about whether he's also a criminal that's kind of irrelevant to me. If he broke the law, I'm fine seeing him prosecuted. But I actually think what's more important is how disgusting he is… That's how that felt, self-promotional and satanic," Kelly continued.
"Can you imagine? Just think about it. I know most of you guys are not reporters, but you are individuals in America who live your lives, and probably a large portion of you go to church or services," she continued. "Can you imagine walking into somebody else's worship and disrupting it, and then you, as a so-called journalist, starting to lecture them about how they needed to take it, about how it was important and it was quintessentially American and totally allowed under the First Amendment, this guy's fall from what was once the pinnacle of cable news, really, I'm not saying much, has been so precipitous and stunning, not to some of us who saw what a disgusting person he was a long time ago. But wow… No one should ever look at this guy again."
"Nobody should ever be watching his disgusting feed, his disgusting behavior dovetails perfectly with who he is as a so-called journalist and as a man," the talk show host added.