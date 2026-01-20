Your tip
Melissa Gilbert 'Fears' For Husband Timothy Busfield Behind Bars Amid Child Abuse Allegations Due to Jail's Safety Issues — She's Living in a 'Nightmare'

Melissa Gilbert 'fears' for husband Timothy Busfield's safety if he remains behind bars in New Mexico amid child abuse allegations.

Jan. 20 2026, Published 11:14 a.m. ET

Melissa Gilbert fears for her husband Timothy Busfield's safety behind bars following the West Wing star's arrest over child abuse allegations.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Little House on the Prairie actress, 61, has confided in close pals she's in the midst of a "nightmare" amid the spate of allegations aimed at her husband of 12 years.

Safety Concerns Behind Bars

Gilbert is 'living in the midst of a nightmare' with husband Busfield behind bars.

Busfield, 68, was booked in connection with two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor and a count of child abuse in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in January 13.

And now his wife is "very concerned about Tim in jail" as he's being held at the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center.

A source said: "She wants him out so he's safe.

“The detention facility where he's being held has safety issue complaints."

Gilbert, who played the role of Laura Ingalls Wilder on the NBC series from 1974–1983, remains focused on "trying to get (Busfield) out (of jail) this week" and will be in New Mexico, where Busfield's legal case is playing out.

The source added: "The past week has been a nightmare for Melissa."

Busfield will find out if he has to remain in custody at a pretrial detention hearing.

Desperate To Get Actor Out Of Prison

Busfield and Melissa Gilbert have been married since April 2013.

The judge will also rule on what conditions Busfield would have to agree to should be offered a potential release ahead of a trial.

Following that process, the charges against Busfield will be formally announced, and the actor will be arraigned on the trio of counts he faces.

Gilbert penned a letter to the judge submit to the court Friday, in which she complimented her spouse on a number of fronts.

She told the court: "The reality is that Tim Busfield is my love, my rock, my partner in business and life.

"He is my comfort and my council. His joy, humor and quick wit bring sparkle to my life. Tim is, quite simply, the beating heart of our wild and wonderful extended family."

Passionate Defense of Husband

Gilbert has passionately defended her husband, saying he has the 'strongest moral compass of any human I have ever known.'

She added: "I can tell you, and anyone, that I know Tim better and more intimately than anything in his life ever has. Conversely, he knows me in the same way.

"Tim has the strongest moral compass of any human I have ever known. He has dedicated his spiritual self to always being of service to others. He starts every day with kindness and compassion."

Gilbert said in the letter addressed to the court: "I am trying to tow a line between logic and all the feelings swirling through me. I began this letter with logic, but now the feelings have taken over. I can't help it.

Busfield will find out if he has to remain in custody during a pre-trial detention today.

"I only want this extraordinary man safe and whole. So, I will close by asking you to please, please, take care of my sweet husband.

"As he is my protector, I am his, but I cannot protect him now, and I think that, more than anything else, is what is truly breaking my heart, I am relying on you to protect him for me."

The allegations against Busfield involve two child actors, ages seven and eight, stemming from his work on the New Mexico set of the TV series The Cleaning Lady.

Busfield has denied any wrongdoing.

