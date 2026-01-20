Melissa Gilbert 'Fears' For Husband Timothy Busfield Behind Bars Amid Child Abuse Allegations Due to Jail's Safety Issues — She's Living in a 'Nightmare'

Busfield, 68, was booked in connection with two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor and a count of child abuse in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in January 13.

And now his wife is "very concerned about Tim in jail" as he's being held at the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center.

A source said: "She wants him out so he's safe.

“The detention facility where he's being held has safety issue complaints."

Gilbert, who played the role of Laura Ingalls Wilder on the NBC series from 1974–1983, remains focused on "trying to get (Busfield) out (of jail) this week" and will be in New Mexico, where Busfield's legal case is playing out.

The source added: "The past week has been a nightmare for Melissa."

Busfield will find out if he has to remain in custody at a pretrial detention hearing.