Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Hollywood
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: 'Little House on the Prairie' Star Lindsay Greenbush Quits Hollywood — Former Child Actress Now Teaching Boxing After Walking Away From the Spotlight

Photo of Lindsay Greenbush
Source: MEGA

Lindsay Greenbush has said goodbye to acting following her success on 'Little House on the Prairie.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 1 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Leaving Hollywood in her rear-view mirror, Little House on the Prairie star Lindsay Greenbush is happy as can be these days. She's living her best life in the suburbs with her long-time love and husband, Daniel Sanchez, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Lindsay isn't into the Hollywood scene and prefers to keep a low profile in the southeast part of Ventura County with Danny," claimed an insider. "She's working with kids and adults at a boxing place and loves it."

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Lindsay Greenbush
Source: MEGA

Lindsay Greenbush has traded Hollywood life for quiet days teaching boxing in Ventura County.

Lindsay, 55, and her twin sister, Sidney Greenbush, played Carrie Ingalls in 182 Little House episodes.

"They're proud of the show and the legacy they helped to create," said the insider. "Of course, Lindsay is open to any new project that may come along. But in the meantime, she's content with her life exactly the way it is."

In a previous interview, Lindsay gushed when fondly recalling working alongside her sister.

"When we started doing Little House on the Prairie, the two names got smushed together," said on the Little House Fifty for 50 podcast. "So instead of Lindsay and Sidney, it became Lindsay Sidney. I still have people thinking it was just one person."

Like her sister, Sidney has also stepped away from the industry.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Jennifer Lopez's ex has demanded she tell the truth after claiming no man has ever truly loved her.

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez's Ex Demands She 'Tell The Truth For Once' After Single Singer Claims No Man Ever Loved Her

Photo of David Beckham, Victoria Beckham,

EXCLUSIVE: Beckhams' Secret Money Crisis Exposed! David Admits He 'Didn't Have the Cash' to Save Wife Victoria's Struggling Fashion Business

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.