EXCLUSIVE: 'Little House on the Prairie' Star Lindsay Greenbush Quits Hollywood — Former Child Actress Now Teaching Boxing After Walking Away From the Spotlight

Lindsay, 55, and her twin sister, Sidney Greenbush, played Carrie Ingalls in 182 Little House episodes.

"They're proud of the show and the legacy they helped to create," said the insider. "Of course, Lindsay is open to any new project that may come along. But in the meantime, she's content with her life exactly the way it is."

In a previous interview, Lindsay gushed when fondly recalling working alongside her sister.

"When we started doing Little House on the Prairie, the two names got smushed together," said on the Little House Fifty for 50 podcast. "So instead of Lindsay and Sidney, it became Lindsay Sidney. I still have people thinking it was just one person."

Like her sister, Sidney has also stepped away from the industry.