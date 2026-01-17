Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > crime

‘Story Has Already Collapsed’: Timothy Busfield’s Lawyers Blast Prosecutors as Actor Faces Up to a Decade in Prison Over Child Sex Abuse Allegations

Photo of Timothy Busfield
Source: MEGA

Timothy Busfield faces two felony counts of criminal sexual contact with a minor and child abuse.

Profile Image

Jan. 17 2026, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Actor and director Timothy Busfield is fighting to secure his release from custody as New Mexico prosecutors seek to keep him jailed ahead of trial on felony child sex abuse charges, RadarOnline.com can report.

Busfield’s attorneys argue that the state lacks credible evidence to justify pre-trial detention and is improperly portraying his voluntary surrender as a sign of dangerousness.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Lawyer's Court Filing

timothy busfield lawyers blast prosecutors child sex abuse allegations
Source: Bernalillo County District Attorney

Busfield could face up to 10 years in prison.

According to the lawyer's new court filing submitted on Tuesday, January 13, "The State's attempt to transform responsible self-surrender into aggravating conduct only underscores the absence of genuine evidence of dangerousness."

The opposition brief, submitted by Albuquerque attorneys Amber Fayerberg and Christopher Dodd, challenges the prosecution's motion to deny Busfield's bond.

"The Motion asks the Court to imprison a man based on a story that has already collapsed under independent scrutiny," the document says. "The State offers no reliable proof — only allegations advanced by witnesses with documented histories of fraud and financial exploitation, contradicted by a comprehensive studio investigation, and refuted by witnesses and objective risk assessments.

"The Constitution does not allow liberty to be forfeited on such a foundation. The State's Motion should be denied."

Article continues below advertisement

The Charges

timothy busfield lawyers blast prosecutors child sex abuse allegations
Source: MEGA

Prosecutors allege Busfield engaged in misconduct with two brothers born in 2014.

Busfield, 68, faces up to a decade in state prison if convicted on two counts of criminal sexual contact with a minor and child abuse.

Prosecutors allege he engaged in misconduct with two brothers born in 2014 who appeared as actors on episodes of The Cleaning Lady, which Busfield directed while the series was filming in Albuquerque.

Following the issuance of an arrest warrant, Busfield traveled to New Mexico and surrendered to authorities on January 13, five days later. He was arrested and booked into the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center, where he remains held without bond.

Busfield appeared remotely in Judge Felicia Blea-Rivera’s courtroom on January 14 and did not enter a plea. That same day, he was dropped by longtime agency Innovative Artists.

Letters of Support

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson 'have been hooking up on the down-low lately for some no-strings-attached fun.'

EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson's 'Booty Calls!' — How 'Separated' Pair Is Enjoying Kinky Hook-Ups

Kim Kardashian has faced a Kanye West co-parenting nightmare as the reality TV star reaches a breaking point.

EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian's Kanye West Co-Parenting Nightmare — How Reality TV Star is 'Finally Ready to Take Action Over Deadbeat Dad'

timothy busfield lawyers blast prosecutors child sex abuse allegations
Source: MEGA

Defense filings state Busfield passed a polygraph and cite risk assessments concluding he poses no danger.

In addition to disputing the allegations, Busfield's legal team submitted numerous letters of support from family members and colleagues.

Among them is a statement from Thirtysomething co-star Ken Olin, who wrote, "Timothy is my friend, so no doubt I'm biased," adding, "But I know him well, through many years and many changing life circumstances, and he has always been a man who cares about other people – old and young. And I know in the very bottom of my heart that Timothy would never do anything to cruelly exploit or harm anyone, let alone a child."

Letters from fellow cast members Peter Horton and Patricia Wellig Olin were also included, along with a January 15 clinical assessment concluding, "Given Mr. Busfield did not have any static or dynamic risk factors identified through the assessment and psychometric tools, it is highly likely that he would abide by any supervision requirements placed on him, if he was released from custody."

Busfield has denied the allegations, stating on January 13, "I did not do anything to those little boys."

A pre-trial detention hearing is scheduled for January 20 in the District Court.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.