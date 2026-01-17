‘Story Has Already Collapsed’: Timothy Busfield’s Lawyers Blast Prosecutors as Actor Faces Up to a Decade in Prison Over Child Sex Abuse Allegations
Jan. 17 2026, Published 11:30 a.m. ET
Actor and director Timothy Busfield is fighting to secure his release from custody as New Mexico prosecutors seek to keep him jailed ahead of trial on felony child sex abuse charges, RadarOnline.com can report.
Busfield’s attorneys argue that the state lacks credible evidence to justify pre-trial detention and is improperly portraying his voluntary surrender as a sign of dangerousness.
Lawyer's Court Filing
According to the lawyer's new court filing submitted on Tuesday, January 13, "The State's attempt to transform responsible self-surrender into aggravating conduct only underscores the absence of genuine evidence of dangerousness."
The opposition brief, submitted by Albuquerque attorneys Amber Fayerberg and Christopher Dodd, challenges the prosecution's motion to deny Busfield's bond.
"The Motion asks the Court to imprison a man based on a story that has already collapsed under independent scrutiny," the document says. "The State offers no reliable proof — only allegations advanced by witnesses with documented histories of fraud and financial exploitation, contradicted by a comprehensive studio investigation, and refuted by witnesses and objective risk assessments.
"The Constitution does not allow liberty to be forfeited on such a foundation. The State's Motion should be denied."
The Charges
Busfield, 68, faces up to a decade in state prison if convicted on two counts of criminal sexual contact with a minor and child abuse.
Prosecutors allege he engaged in misconduct with two brothers born in 2014 who appeared as actors on episodes of The Cleaning Lady, which Busfield directed while the series was filming in Albuquerque.
Following the issuance of an arrest warrant, Busfield traveled to New Mexico and surrendered to authorities on January 13, five days later. He was arrested and booked into the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center, where he remains held without bond.
Busfield appeared remotely in Judge Felicia Blea-Rivera’s courtroom on January 14 and did not enter a plea. That same day, he was dropped by longtime agency Innovative Artists.
Letters of Support
In addition to disputing the allegations, Busfield's legal team submitted numerous letters of support from family members and colleagues.
Among them is a statement from Thirtysomething co-star Ken Olin, who wrote, "Timothy is my friend, so no doubt I'm biased," adding, "But I know him well, through many years and many changing life circumstances, and he has always been a man who cares about other people – old and young. And I know in the very bottom of my heart that Timothy would never do anything to cruelly exploit or harm anyone, let alone a child."
Letters from fellow cast members Peter Horton and Patricia Wellig Olin were also included, along with a January 15 clinical assessment concluding, "Given Mr. Busfield did not have any static or dynamic risk factors identified through the assessment and psychometric tools, it is highly likely that he would abide by any supervision requirements placed on him, if he was released from custody."
Busfield has denied the allegations, stating on January 13, "I did not do anything to those little boys."
A pre-trial detention hearing is scheduled for January 20 in the District Court.