‘Story Has Already Collapsed’: Timothy Busfield’s Lawyers Blast Prosecutors as Actor Faces Up to a Decade in Prison Over Child Sex Abuse Allegations

According to the lawyer's new court filing submitted on Tuesday, January 13, "The State's attempt to transform responsible self-surrender into aggravating conduct only underscores the absence of genuine evidence of dangerousness."

The opposition brief, submitted by Albuquerque attorneys Amber Fayerberg and Christopher Dodd, challenges the prosecution's motion to deny Busfield's bond.

"The Motion asks the Court to imprison a man based on a story that has already collapsed under independent scrutiny," the document says. "The State offers no reliable proof — only allegations advanced by witnesses with documented histories of fraud and financial exploitation, contradicted by a comprehensive studio investigation, and refuted by witnesses and objective risk assessments.

"The Constitution does not allow liberty to be forfeited on such a foundation. The State's Motion should be denied."