Prince Harry

Prince William and Kate Middleton Will Skip London During Prince Harry's Return as Royal Rift Remains Unresolved

split image of Prince Harry and then Prince William and Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry will return to London for a court case while William and Kate avoid the city, prolonging family tensions.

Profile Image

Jan. 17 2026, Published 11:17 a.m. ET

Prince William and Kate Middleton will be absent from London when Prince Harry returns to the U.K. next week, underscoring the enduring tensions within the royal family, RadarOnline.com can report.

The Duke of Sussex's visit comes as he continues legal proceedings against British tabloids.

'Battle Royale'

Image of Prince Harry will return to London next week for a court appearance amid ongoing family tensions.
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry will return to London next week for a court appearance amid ongoing family tensions.

Harry's appearance is expected to span several days, but there are no plans for any official meeting with senior royals.

According to People, the royal couple has engagements in Scotland while Harry is in London.

Royal expert Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital, "Surprise, surprise, in 2026, the rift between the two brothers is still simmering away. A battle royale continues."

The "battle" continues to simmer even six years after Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back as senior working royals.

Sibling Divide

Image of Prince William and Kate Middleton plan to go to Scotland during Harry’s visit.
Source: MEGA

Prince William and Kate Middleton plan to go to Scotland during Harry’s visit.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams echoed that sentiment, saying the pair's absence reflects more than just timing.

"William and Catherine obviously won't see Harry while he's involved with a court case," Fitzwilliams explained. "William reportedly hasn’t spoken to his brother."

"After Harry's interviews with the BBC and The Guardian last year — not to mention what happened previously — the royal family is unlikely to trust the Sussexes," he added.

Father and Son Rift

Image of King Charles will also be away from London, keeping schedules separate from Harry’s visit.
Source: MEGA

King Charles will also be away from London, keeping schedules separate from Harry’s visit.

There are also no plans to see King Charles upon Harry's return, as the royal will be in Scotland at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, People reported.

"There will be no official meeting between Harry and King Charles," Turner added. "However, that doesn't stop behind-the-scenes, high-level negotiations between Harry and the king's officials."

Prince William Prepares for a Crisis

Image of Royal experts say the brothers are still not on speaking terms since 2020.
Source: MEGA

Royal experts say the brothers are still not on speaking terms since 2020.

As Prince Harry prepares to return to the U.K., sources say Prince William has quietly strengthened his communications team by bringing in a senior media strategist with crisis management experience.

The Prince of Wales has added Liza Ravenscroft, a seasoned communications specialist once described by a former colleague as "bulletproof sunshine," to his inner circle ahead of the high-profile visit.

The move comes amid renewed scrutiny of the monarchy and is seen by some royal watchers as an effort to limit potential fallout from the Sussexes' legal battles and ongoing family tensions.

Ravenscroft has experience guiding high-profile clients through intense media pressure, with a focus on resolving "an issue as quickly as possible with minimum dents."

Although Kensington Palace sources downplayed her role as crisis-focused, observers say her arrival signals concerns over media scrutiny during Harry's visit.

