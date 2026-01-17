Prince William and Kate Middleton Will Skip London During Prince Harry's Return as Royal Rift Remains Unresolved

Harry's appearance is expected to span several days, but there are no plans for any official meeting with senior royals.

According to People, the royal couple has engagements in Scotland while Harry is in London.

Royal expert Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital, "Surprise, surprise, in 2026, the rift between the two brothers is still simmering away. A battle royale continues."

The "battle" continues to simmer even six years after Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back as senior working royals.