Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson's 'Booty Calls!' — How 'Separated' Pair Is Enjoying Kinky Hook-Ups

Source: MEGA

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 17 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Supposedly separated spouses Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson have been hooking up on the down-low lately for some no-strings-attached fun, RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal.

The sparks still fly, at least on a physical level, between the singer-fashion entrepreneur, 45, and her estranged hubby, 46, the insider said.

Exes’ Cozy Reunion Raises Eyebrows

Source: MEGA

Even though Jess is telling everyone that all the time they're spending together is strictly for the kids, "the fact that she's softening so much toward him has not gone unnoticed and everyone's convinced it's because she and Eric have fallen back into bed," said the insider.

"A lot of people have noticed a thaw between them. When they're together, Eric is like a puppy dog, it's so obvious he regrets ever letting her slip through his fingers. He's always saying she's the best thing that ever happened to him, so it's no secret he wants another chance."

The Dukes of Hazzard star announced the end of her 10-year marriage to the retired NFL player in January.

The couple, who share three kids, Maxwell Drew, 13, Ace Knute, 12, and Birdie Mae, 6, had already been living apart for months amid rumors that the former 49ers tight end had cheated on her.

Jess Softens Toward Reconciliation

Source: MEGA

According to sources, Simpson is starting to warm to the idea of a reconciliation.

"Eric does seem to be wearing Jess down because she's a lot less angry these days," said the source.

"Before, when she'd talk about their split, she'd practically turn red with rage and blame it all on him, but now she's started to say it takes two to tango."

Old Chemistry Proves Hard to Kill

Source: MEGA

As previously reported, Simpson, who was single and very ready to mingle after the split, has had little luck finding a new beau and had to settle for some discreet hookups instead. So Johnson may now be looking like a better and better option.

"The fact that she's softening so much towards Eric hasn't gone unnoticed," said the insider.

"Their chemistry is still there, that was never the issue, it's just a question of whether Jessica is willing to let go of her resentments and forgive him."

