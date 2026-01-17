EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson's 'Booty Calls!' — How 'Separated' Pair Is Enjoying Kinky Hook-Ups

Even though Jess is telling everyone that all the time they're spending together is strictly for the kids, "the fact that she's softening so much toward him has not gone unnoticed and everyone's convinced it's because she and Eric have fallen back into bed," said the insider.

"A lot of people have noticed a thaw between them. When they're together, Eric is like a puppy dog, it's so obvious he regrets ever letting her slip through his fingers. He's always saying she's the best thing that ever happened to him, so it's no secret he wants another chance."

The Dukes of Hazzard star announced the end of her 10-year marriage to the retired NFL player in January.

The couple, who share three kids, Maxwell Drew, 13, Ace Knute, 12, and Birdie Mae, 6, had already been living apart for months amid rumors that the former 49ers tight end had cheated on her.