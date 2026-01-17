EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian's Kanye West Co-Parenting Nightmare — How Reality TV Star is 'Finally Ready to Take Action Over Deadbeat Dad'

Fed-up Kim Kardashian is accusing former husband Kanye West of being a deadbeat dad and she's ready to take drastic action if he doesn't step up for his kids, RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal.

The sanity-challenged rapper, 48, shares four young children with his 45-year-old ex, but she claims he barely bothers to see them at all these days.

The billionaire reality queen confessed she found their current dynamic "so f**king sad."