EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian's Kanye West Co-Parenting Nightmare — How Reality TV Star is 'Finally Ready to Take Action Over Deadbeat Dad'
Jan. 17 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Fed-up Kim Kardashian is accusing former husband Kanye West of being a deadbeat dad and she's ready to take drastic action if he doesn't step up for his kids, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The sanity-challenged rapper, 48, shares four young children with his 45-year-old ex, but she claims he barely bothers to see them at all these days.
The billionaire reality queen confessed she found their current dynamic "so f**king sad."
Kim Slams Kanye Over Kids
"It's very confusing, because it'll be all this talk on the internet of [him saying], 'I'm keeping the kids'," the SKIMS mogul raged on an episode of The Kardashians. "[But] he's never once called and asked [to see them]."
The Heartless hitmaker, who's now married to Australian model Bianca Censori, 30, has routinely claimed that Kardashian has made his life difficult post-divorce and has brainwashed their kids, daughters North, 12, and Chicago, 7, and sons Saint, 10, and Psalm, 6.
According to an insider: "Kim is sick of begging him to show up, she's done being walked on by him, but more than anything she's done letting him disappoint their children."
Kim Reaches Breaking Point
That's why Kardashian can be seen speaking out on her Hulu series and being more forceful in interviews, the insider explained noting: "She's gone around in circles with this for almost a year, but she's reached her limit. Now she's saying that he's deserted his duties as a parent."
And Kardashian is even thinking of taking a page out of Danny Masterson's ex Bijou Phillips' book and getting the kids' last names changed from West to Kardashian, according to another source.
Kim Ready to Go Nuclear
"It's hard to imagine her going that far, but it's getting to the point where she's feeling backed into a corner," the source said. "She wants to do something to get through to Kanye, she's even tried enlisting Bianca's help, but neither of them can get him to change his tune."
Knowing how disappointed the kids are when they don't get to spend time with their dad, the source said: "Kim's ready to go nuclear over this."