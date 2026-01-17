EXCLUSIVE: Banished Brooklyn Goes Ballistic! Estranged Beckham Nepo-Brat 'Bitter' Over Family's Support for His Little Brother Cruz

Victoria later posted: "Wow!!! You look so happy Cruz and we couldn't be prouder we love you." And 50-year-old David, who also shares daughter Harper, 14, and middle son Romeo Brooklyn, 23, with his wife, admitted he felt "tears of joy and pride" watching a clip of the performance, writing: "Family & friends night with Cruz we r so proud of you mate we love you and the journey that you are on."

Meanwhile, back in the U.S., black sheep brother Brooklyn, 26, who's determined to launch himself as a celebrity chef, was stewing.

As RadarOnline.com has reported, he and his heiress wife, Nicola Peltz, 30, who starred in the Bates Motel TV series, are on the outs with his kin since she shunned his mom Victoria's offer to design her wedding dress in 2022.