EXCLUSIVE: Banished Brooklyn Goes Ballistic! Estranged Beckham Nepo-Brat 'Bitter' Over Family's Support for His Little Brother Cruz
Jan. 17 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Sibling rivalry has reared its ugly noggin in the famous Beckham clan as son Cruz Beckham made a splash launching his music career – cheered on by fashion designer mom Victoria Beckham, and soccer icon dad David Beckham — while insiders say his estranged older brother Brooklyn watched with bitterness from 6,000 miles away.
The 20-year-old Cruz performed with his band The Breakers for former Spice Girl Victoria, 51, who broke down with tears of joy, his galpal Jackie Apostel, 30, and family and friends.
Parents Beam as Cruz Shines
Victoria later posted: "Wow!!! You look so happy Cruz and we couldn't be prouder we love you." And 50-year-old David, who also shares daughter Harper, 14, and middle son Romeo Brooklyn, 23, with his wife, admitted he felt "tears of joy and pride" watching a clip of the performance, writing: "Family & friends night with Cruz we r so proud of you mate we love you and the journey that you are on."
Meanwhile, back in the U.S., black sheep brother Brooklyn, 26, who's determined to launch himself as a celebrity chef, was stewing.
As RadarOnline.com has reported, he and his heiress wife, Nicola Peltz, 30, who starred in the Bates Motel TV series, are on the outs with his kin since she shunned his mom Victoria's offer to design her wedding dress in 2022.
Brooklyn Feels Frozen Out
Said a source: "Brooklyn is on terrible terms with his brothers – he blames them for stirring things up behind his back and being just as mean towards Nicola as their mum and dad, if not worse.
"He's trying not to be bitter, but the fact is they're swooning all over Cruz right now while continuing to totally ice him out and act like he doesn't exist.
"It's a real kick in the teeth – especially as he's trying to establish himself as a celebrity chef in the States and working his butt off on Instagram reels and hot sauce recipes.
"Brooklyn could have really used more support from his folks but instead they're focused on Cruz, Romeo and Harper."
Favoritism Has Hurt Brooklyn Years
The insider added the cruel situation's "actually been this way for years, even before the mess erupted with Nicola and made things 10 times worse.
"Now he's seeing their favoritism very clearly, and it hurts. It's hard for Brooklyn to want his brother to succeed when Cruz is getting all this preferential treatment."