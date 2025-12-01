Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Victoria Beckham
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Beckhams' Secret Money Crisis Exposed! David Admits He 'Didn't Have the Cash' to Save Wife Victoria's Struggling Fashion Business

Photo of David Beckham, Victoria Beckham,
Source: MEGA

David Beckham found himself struggling to save his wife Victoria's business.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 1 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Buying too many Posh accessories, perhaps? When Victoria Beckham's fashion empire was struggling, she asked her soccer legend husband, David Beckham, for a bailout, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Victoria Beckham
Source: MEGA

Victoria Beckham's fashion label reportedly lost millions amid lavish spending.

Article continues below advertisement

The brand Victoria, 51, launched in 2008, was tens of millions in the red, reportedly due to outrageous expenses like shelling out over $90,000 a year on plants.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of David Beckham, Victoria Beckham
Source: MEGA

David Beckham admitted financial strain from funding Victoria's struggling business.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Leonardo DiCaprio's decades-long friendship with Tobey Maguire 'crumbles' as he and Sean Penn spend quality time together.

EXCLUSIVE: Leonardo DiCaprio's Friendship With Tobey Maguire 'Crumbles' While He Grows Close to Sean Penn — as New Pals Spend A lot of Quality Time Together

Gigi and Yolanda Hadid are ready to step in as Bella keeps working despite her worsening health.

EXCLUSIVE: Gigi and Yolanda Hadid 'Ready to Step in' as Bella Keeps 'Pushing Herself to Work' as Health Battle Worsens – 'The Toll It Takes on Her is Huge'

When she turned to David for money, it hurt their marriage.

"For her to say, 'We need some money, the business needs more money,' that was hard for both of us," said David, 50. "Because I didn't have the money to keep doing this, and eventually I was like, 'This cannot continue.'"

The former Spice Girl's husband touches on their past money woes in her Netflix docuseries, Victoria Beckham, and her love of plants.

"She loved plants," David says of Victoria in the doc. "And it was costing her £70,000 ($93,000) a year. And then there was someone who was coming to water the plants for £15,000 ($19,000) a year, and that's only the beginning!"

The ex-athlete admitted he had never seen something "as hard as this to fix."

He continued: "So I went her, and I decided to just tell the truth, exactly the way it is, and I didn't know how she'd react. I said, 'Victoria, we have to change everything, restructure the business, and that's gonna be painful.'"

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.