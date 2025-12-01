EXCLUSIVE: Beckhams' Secret Money Crisis Exposed! David Admits He 'Didn't Have the Cash' to Save Wife Victoria's Struggling Fashion Business
Dec. 1 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Buying too many Posh accessories, perhaps? When Victoria Beckham's fashion empire was struggling, she asked her soccer legend husband, David Beckham, for a bailout, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The brand Victoria, 51, launched in 2008, was tens of millions in the red, reportedly due to outrageous expenses like shelling out over $90,000 a year on plants.
When she turned to David for money, it hurt their marriage.
"For her to say, 'We need some money, the business needs more money,' that was hard for both of us," said David, 50. "Because I didn't have the money to keep doing this, and eventually I was like, 'This cannot continue.'"
The former Spice Girl's husband touches on their past money woes in her Netflix docuseries, Victoria Beckham, and her love of plants.
"She loved plants," David says of Victoria in the doc. "And it was costing her £70,000 ($93,000) a year. And then there was someone who was coming to water the plants for £15,000 ($19,000) a year, and that's only the beginning!"
The ex-athlete admitted he had never seen something "as hard as this to fix."
He continued: "So I went her, and I decided to just tell the truth, exactly the way it is, and I didn't know how she'd react. I said, 'Victoria, we have to change everything, restructure the business, and that's gonna be painful.'"