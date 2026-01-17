EXCLUSIVE: Inside Julio Iglesias' Lifetime of Sleaze as Crooner Faces #MeToo Reckoning — From Boast He Bedded 'Far More' Than 3,000 Women to 'Deadbeat Dad' Confession

Iglesias, 82, one of the best-selling recording artists of all time with more than 300 million records sold worldwide, is accused of sexually assaulting two live-in female employees at his properties in the Dominican Republic and the Bahamas in 2021.

The claims, published by Spanish outlet elDiario, have prompted Spain's Public Prosecutor's Office in Madrid to open a preliminary investigation.

The singer has not been charged with any offense and broke his silence this morning to deny the allegations against him.

He said in an Instagram post he has never "abused, coerced or disrespected any woman."

Iglesias added: "With great regret, I am responding to the allegations from two people who used to work in my house. I have never abused, coerced or disrespected any woman. These accusations are absolutely false and pain me deeply."

The singer also vowed he would "defend my dignity against this serious affront" and thanked "so very many dear people for their messages of love and support."