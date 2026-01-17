EXCLUSIVE: Inside Julio Iglesias' Lifetime of Sleaze as Crooner Faces #MeToo Reckoning — From Boast He Bedded 'Far More' Than 3,000 Women to 'Deadbeat Dad' Confession
Jan. 16 2026, Published 8:25 p.m. ET
Scandal-rocked Julio Iglesias – the Spanish crooner who built a global career on romantic ballads and a carefully cultivated playboy image – is facing a #MeToo reckoning as allegations from former female staff collide with decades of his own public boasts about s--, infidelity and emotional distance from family life.
Sex Assault Claims Trigger Prosecutor Probe
Iglesias, 82, one of the best-selling recording artists of all time with more than 300 million records sold worldwide, is accused of sexually assaulting two live-in female employees at his properties in the Dominican Republic and the Bahamas in 2021.
The claims, published by Spanish outlet elDiario, have prompted Spain's Public Prosecutor's Office in Madrid to open a preliminary investigation.
The singer has not been charged with any offense and broke his silence this morning to deny the allegations against him.
He said in an Instagram post he has never "abused, coerced or disrespected any woman."
Iglesias added: "With great regret, I am responding to the allegations from two people who used to work in my house. I have never abused, coerced or disrespected any woman. These accusations are absolutely false and pain me deeply."
The singer also vowed he would "defend my dignity against this serious affront" and thanked "so very many dear people for their messages of love and support."
Former Staff Describe House Of Horror
A cleaner, using the pseudonym Rebeca to protect her identity, told elDiario Iglesias allegedly forced himself on her while she was working at his Punta Cana mansion.
She said it "caused her a lot of pain" and left her thinking: "I'm your robot, your slave, your doll."
Rebeca, who was 22 at the time, described the property as "the House of Horror," alleging she was made to pleasure the crooner for hours to ease back pain linked to a car accident he suffered in 1963.
A physical therapist identified as Laura alleged Iglesias ordered her to show him her breasts just two weeks into her employment.
The accusers claim the singer asked them invasive questions including: "Do you like women?", "Do you like threesomes?", "Have you had breast surgery?", before touching staff inappropriately.
Laura said: "My goal is to ensure that no woman ever suffers this kind of abuse from him again. I want to send the message that women are victims and survivors, not perpetrators or guilty parties."
It's also been alleged female staff were required to undergo HIV and pregnancy tests.
A woman going by the name Carolina told elDiario: "They sent us all to the doctor. They tested me for sexually transmitted diseases. They gave us ultrasounds and blood tests to see if we had any kind of disease. It didn't seem normal to me."
3,000 Women And Shameless Sex Brags
The allegations sit uneasily alongside Iglesias' long history of self-mythologizing sexual excess.
He famously estimated he had slept with more than 3,000 women and, in 2014, dismissed comparisons with his son Enrique Iglesias, now 50, saying: "No way. I've been the champion. He might sing better than me, but when it comes to women, he's nowhere near me."
When asked about the 3,000 figure, he joked: "That probably was until 1976, so they didn't count the other women."
Deadbeat Dad Confession And Marriage Excuses
Born in Madrid, Iglesias abandoned a promising football career with Real Madrid after a crash aged 19, turning instead to music.
He represented Spain at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1970 and went on to global fame, including a 1984 duet with Willie Nelson, To All the Girls I've Loved Before.
Iglesias later admitted to being unfaithful to his first wife, Isabel Preysler, whom he divorced in 1979.
Of fatherhood, he once said: "A good father takes the kids to school, goes to graduation. I never in my life did that."
Iglesias later married Miranda Rijnsburger, now 60, and settled in the Dominican Republic.
Asked in 1995 if he was faithful to her, he replied: "Yes, yeah. But what's faithful? It's not a general word that you can say exactly what it means to everybody. I'm faithful to myself very much."
As calls grow to strip Iglesias of honorary titles in Spain, the Audiencia Nacional confirmed an investigation is underway, stating: "A complaint was filed with the Public Prosecutor's Office of the Audiencia Nacional on January 5. Preliminary criminal investigation proceedings have been initiated."