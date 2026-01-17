Donald Trump Could Have 'Suffered a Secret Stroke' While in Office, Top Expert Claims — as Prez, 79, Shows Troubling Signs Including 'Shuffling His Feet'
Jan. 16 2026, Published 8:13 p.m. ET
After months and months of speculation about Donald Trump's health and mental acuity, a doctor has claimed the president could have "suffered a stroke" and hid the medical episode from the public, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Bruce Davidson, MD, MPH, a professor at Washington State University’s Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine, said he believed Trump, 79, suffered a "stroke on the left side of his brain" as he laid out "lines of evidence supportive" of his theory.
Medical Expert Presents Trump 'Secret Stroke' Theory
Davidson made the claims during a recent appearance on The Court of History podcast with hosts Sidney Blumenthal and Sean Wilentz.
"I think his stroke was on the left side of the brain, which controls the right side of the body," the professor claimed. "I think the stroke was six months ago or more, earlier in 2025."
He then pointed to concerning patterns displayed by Trump last year, including slurring his words and an unsteady gait.
Trump Displays Concerning Health Signs
"There are videos of him shuffling his feet, which is not what we'd seen previously when he was striding on the golf course," Davidson explained. "We've seen him holding his right hand cradled in his left."
"Earlier in 2025, he was garbling words, which he hadn't done before and which he's improved upon more recently," he noted before moving on to Trump's "marked episodes of excessive daytime sleepiness."
As RadarOnline.com reported, the president has been caught with eyes closed, seemingly dozing off during meetings in recent months. Just this week the 79-year-old appeared to briefly nod off during the signing of a school milk bill in the Oval Office.
Trump's 'Excessive Daytime Sleepiness'
Davidson explained Trump's "marked episodes of excessive daytime sleepiness," which is medically known as hypersomnolence, are common among stroke patients.
He then pointed to recent footage of Trump descending Air Force One, in which his left hand was seen holding a tight grip on the stair railing despite him being right-handed. Davidson explained Trump's use of his non-dominant hand was also "consistent with having had a stroke on the left side of the brain."
While Davidson believed the 79-year-old suffered a medical emergency sometime last year, he noted Trump "looks like he's had significant recovery."
Trump himself has fueled concerns and rumors about his health after he confessed to having several MRIs last year, in addition to bragging about acing multiple cognitive exams.
The president has also been spotted with large bruises on the back of his hands and painfully swollen ankles. The White House finally addressed concerns about Trump's cankles in July 2025, when they announced the Commander-in-Chief was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency.
Still, questions about Trump's health and mental acuity persisted – and appeared to get under his skin as he made a point to boast about his fitness and snapped at reporters who pressed for more answers.
The president recently opened up about his health in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.
He confessed to finding exercise boring and having a preference for junk food. Trump also revealed he's ignored his doctors' advice on his daily aspirin intake for years, which he claimed has made his skin susceptible to cuts and bruises.