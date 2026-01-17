Donald Trump Could Have 'Suffered a Secret Stroke' While in Office, Top Expert Claims — as Prez, 79, Shows Troubling Signs Including 'Shuffling His Feet'

After months and months of speculation about Donald Trump's health and mental acuity, a doctor has claimed the president could have "suffered a stroke" and hid the medical episode from the public, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Bruce Davidson, MD, MPH, a professor at Washington State University’s Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine, said he believed Trump, 79, suffered a "stroke on the left side of his brain" as he laid out "lines of evidence supportive" of his theory.