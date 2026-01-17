EXCLUSIVE: Steve-O's Horrific HIV Scare Tale Resurfaces as 'Jackass' Wildman Launches 'Crash and Burn' Tour and Approaches 17 Years of Sobriety

Behind the scenes, however, Steve-O's escalating drug use left him physically and psychologically broken.

In a 2019 interview on In Depth with Graham Bensinger, he detailed a moment he has since described as the absolute low point of his addiction.

"I'm in his house, and over at the table where he would weigh out all of his drugs, there was a very noticeable residue of cocaine," Steve-O said about visiting his HIV-positive drug dealer's home to score coke.

He added: "And so I went over to the table to scrape up a pile of cocaine to snort it. But as I had sat down looking at it … you could see, like, the little tiny little blood splatter on the residue."

He continued: "This is how just desperate and pathetic my addiction was that I sat there knowingly scraping up this tainted, like, blood cocaine. I sat there and snorted it, which is so f----- up. I snorted the blood of an intravenous drug user."

Steve-O said the incident later formed part of a wider reflection on how horrendously low the depths of his addiction had reached.