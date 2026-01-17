Your tip
Home > Entertainment > Ricky Gervais
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Gobby Golden Globes 'Abuser' Ricky Gervais Branded a 'Spineless Scaredy Cat' — After Surrounding Himself With Ring of Steel 'To Dodge Will Smith-Style Stage Slap'

Photo of Ricky Gervais
Source: MEGA

Ricky Gervais has surrounded himself with a security 'ring of steel' as he tries out a barrage of 'offensive' gags for his next stand-up special.

Jan. 16 2026, Published 7:22 p.m. ET

Professional "anti-woke" bigmouth Ricky Gervais is surrounding himself with a security "ring of steel" as he tries out a barrage of "offensive" gags for his next stand-up special, including a joke about "mongols."

The comic, 64, was flanked by around 15 heavies as he recently trialed his fresh material at a small theatre in London, with sources telling RadarOnline.com the spineless stand-up he is "petrified" of getting a Will Smith-style smack from an outraged audience member.

Ring Of Steel: Gervais Hides Behind Heavy Security

Photo of Ricky Gervais
Source: MEGA

Ricky Gervais is testing new stand up material in London.

Brit-born Gervais, infamous in America for his Golden Globes hosting stunts in which he dished out brutal abuse of its A-list guests, first tried out his new gags during a gig at London's Leicester Square Theatre on January 6.

One audience member said: "There were five security on both sides of the theatre, plus more at the bar and at the front. There were about 15 bodyguards there.

"It looked ridiculous, as the place is known as the 'comedian's comedy theatre' and there is usually no security there, no matter how big the act. It was all just a bit ridiculous, as this place caters for hardcore comedy fans who see all sorts of extreme stand-up and there is virtually no chance of him being attacked there for an 'edgy' joke.'"

Photo of Ricky Gervais
Source: MEGA

Gervais tried offensive jokes during the small theatre gigs.

Another source said the minders were "constantly scanning" the audience for signs they were using their phones to record the gig.

They added: "It was like being at some kind of paranoid A-lister event. These heavies kept looking at everyone and looked ready to grab any phones that were out. Ricky should be embarrassed over bringing this level of security to this type of gig."

Anti-Woke Jokes Fall Flat With Hardcore Comedy Fans

Photo of Ricky Gervais
Source: MEGA

He performed alongside two comedian friends.

The show was titled Ricky Gervais And Friends and saw The Office creator do stand-up alongside two of his comedian pals. He did the shows again at the venue on January 12 and 13.

Our audience source said he struggled to get laughs at the first gig and filled the show with boasts about his career.

They added: "He did a long bit about a dwarf woman coming up to him after another of his gigs. Ricky said she told him he had offended her by using the 'm-word'. He said, 'Oh God, all I could think was that I had called her a mongoloid,' when she was actually referring to his use of the term 'midget.'"

They added: "Ricky was basically making fun of midgets and what he'd joke are 'spastics.' But a lot of it wasn't getting laughs. It just wasn't funny or clever. The crowd here are more fans of the likes of Stewart Lee and comedy with some nuance. Ricky just came across like a prat with his deliberately 'anti-woke' material and his Hollywood-style security."

The source added Gervais also bragged to the audience he had barely prepared for the gig, as they were getting cheap tickets at around $25 a pop to see him try out new material.

Gervais was also said to have joked they should be grateful to see him at all, as he is a "legend."

Terrified Of A Slap Despite Tough-Talk Persona

Photo of Ricky Gervais
Source: MEGA

Insiders claimed he worries about being attacked on stage.

The gigs come after his new special Mortality soared to the top of Netflix's chart.

A well-placed comedy industry source said despite his "woke-baiting tough talk" on stage, Gervais is "terrified" of ending up "looking like an idiot" if he ever gets punched on stage, like Will Smith did to Chris Rock at the Oscars.

They added: "He knows he is ripe for a thump as he deliberately winds up so many different types of sensitive groups. But getting cancelled isn't what he's afraid of, he is really petrified of looking like a chump if someone decides to whack him on stage, as he's not a fighter."

