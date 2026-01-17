'Is She Even Real?': Melania Trump's 'Robotic' Video Appearance at AI Event Sparks Wild 'Deepfake' Speculation

Trump, 55, read a pre-taped speech from the White House as she was beamed in to the "Zoom Ahead: AI for Tomorrow's Leaders" event on Friday, January 16. Not only was the audio missing at the start of her address, but some viewers thought the former model was a high-tech creation.

Melania Trump ’s appearance at an event focused on artificial intelligence sparked wild speculation — with critics wondering if the First Lady’s video was AI-generated itself, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Melania Trump is seen looking super stylish in her upcoming documentary due out on January 30.

Zoom’s CEO & Founder Eric Yuan introduced Trump by telling viewers: "The First Lady has explored innovative ways to engage with AI, and boy, does she have a lot of projects going on, from speaking to fashion, and from business to serving communities."

He also promoted the new documentary Melania, quipping: "She even has an upcoming film release on January 30, which is not AI-generated."

After tossing to a brief introduction video, the audio dropped out as Trump began to speak.

She eventually told viewers: "Today, I urge you to take action. Use AI to unlock new parts of your imagination. Lead with your ideas. Stay sharp.

"But remember, never surrender your thinking to AI. Be intellectually honest with yourself. Use AI as a tool, but do not let it replace your personal intelligence."