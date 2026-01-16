EXCLUSIVE: How Mickey Rourke, 73, is 'Rolling the Dice' on Landing Two Huge New Roles as He 'Faces Homelessness and Bankruptcy'
Jan. 16 2026, Published 6:47 p.m. ET
Messy Mickey Rourke is betting his future on a late-career comeback, with the actor's name in the frame to play two huge stars in two major upcoming music biopics – as he battles eviction, mounting debt and professional fallout from a recent reality TV controversy.
As RadarOnline.com has revealed, the New York-born star, 73, once one of Hollywood's most magnetic leading men, is facing a hugely turbulent period in Los Angeles after being removed from Celebrity Big Brother last year for what show bosses described as unacceptable behavior – before becoming embroiled in a furious dispute over his rent.
Reality TV Fallout And A Life In Freefall
Despite the setbacks, Rourke is now being linked to potential films about Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne, who died in 2025 aged 76 and country music icon Johnny Cash, who passed away in 2003 aged 71.
Industry sources told us producers are discussing Rourke for portrayals of the musicians in their later years, with the projects said to be in the early stages of development.
One Hollywood insider said discussions have repeatedly returned to Rourke when casting conversations turn to older, weathered characters.
"There is a feeling that audiences here still see Mickey as a serious actor rather than a tabloid figure," the source said.
"Some producers are barely aware of the British reality TV scandal, and others think it actually reinforces his underdog status. They believe he still has one last heavyweight performance in him."
The insider added the Ozzy project is understood to focus on the singer's final chapter leading up to his recent homecoming show in Birmingham.
"They want something raw and reflective, similar in emotional weight to what Mickey did in The Wrestler," the source said. "That role proved he can carry a film built around pain, regret and resilience."
One industry source added Rourke has heard of the plans, but warned him "rolling the dice" on landing either role is risky, as he "needs cash now."
Cash Crisis As Hollywood Watches Closely
Ozzy's son Jack Osbourne has previously confirmed a biopic is moving forward, with a completed script and a director attached.
He said: "We have our decided pick, and I can't say anything (yet), but it's a phenomenal, phenomenal actor."
He added: "We have a director attached, and we're doing a rewrite right now."
It's believed filming could begin in spring, with a possible release in 2027.
Streaming platforms, including Amazon MGM and Apple, are believed to be monitoring both the Osbourne and Cash projects, with high-profile filmmakers, including Martin Scorsese, rumored to be among those informally linked to discussions.
Homelessness Fears And A Career On The Brink
Away from casting rooms, Rourke's personal circumstances remain precarious. His manager has said the actor has been offered work ranging from independent films to photoshoots and live appearances but has turned down many proposals.
She said his pride and experience mean he is only interested in projects that reflect his former A-list standing, with daily rates closer to $200,000.
Hines has also confirmed Rourke is staying temporarily at a West Hollywood hotel with his three dogs while preparing to move into a new apartment.
She said funds raised through a $100,000 GoFundMe campaign, which Rourke publicly rejected as humiliating, would be returned to donors.
The fundraiser – and the sight of removal vans outside Rourke's L.A. home – have sparked fears he is facing homelessness and bankruptcy.
Rourke's career was famously revived by Darren Aronofsky's The Wrestler in 2008, earning him an Academy Award nomination and major wins at the Golden Globes and BAFTAs.
Subsequent roles in Iron Man 2 and The Expendables failed to sustain that momentum, and the actor has since acknowledged clashes with directors and a volatile temperament damaged his prospects.
Whether the rumored biopics materialize remains uncertain, but for Rourke, the stakes are unusually high, with creative redemption and financial survival now at the center of his stormy life.