EXCLUSIVE: How Mickey Rourke, 73, is 'Rolling the Dice' on Landing Two Huge New Roles as He 'Faces Homelessness and Bankruptcy'

Despite the setbacks, Rourke is now being linked to potential films about Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne, who died in 2025 aged 76 and country music icon Johnny Cash, who passed away in 2003 aged 71.

Industry sources told us producers are discussing Rourke for portrayals of the musicians in their later years, with the projects said to be in the early stages of development.

One Hollywood insider said discussions have repeatedly returned to Rourke when casting conversations turn to older, weathered characters.

"There is a feeling that audiences here still see Mickey as a serious actor rather than a tabloid figure," the source said.