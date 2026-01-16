Your tip
Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton Breaks Royal Tradition With Humble Move While Wearing 4-Inch Heels — After Meghan Markle’s 'Extreme' U.K. Visit Demands Sparked Backlash

Photo of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton drove herself to Windsor Castle while Meghan Markle reportedly wants police escorts when in England.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 16 2026, Published 6:26 p.m. ET

Kate Middleton proved what a humble and fuss-free royal she is by driving herself to an event at Windsor Castle, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

It comes in stark contrast to reports that the Princess of Wales' non-working royal sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, is demanding a 24/7 driver, police escorts, and a fleet of luxury cars at the ready, as part of a list of extreme requirements for attending the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham, England.

Rugby Love

Photo of Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton looked regal in red as she met with members of England's Women's World Cup-winning rugby team.

Middleton, 44, was filmed driving up to Windsor Castle by herself for a reception in honor of the World Cup-winning Red Roses England ladies' rugby team.

The future queen became a patron of England's Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League in February 2022. Markle's husband, Prince Harry, was previously their patron but had all of his patronages and military titles stripped in February 2021, more than a year after the demanding duo quit the royal family and moved to the U.S.

Middleton drove up to the event in four-inch heels and a stunning Alexander McQueen red suit. When she got out of the car in the rain, a castle footman was there to greet her with an umbrella to shield her from the showers. The princess took the brolly and carried it herself while keeping him dry, in another show of how down-to-earth she is.

'Sheer Class'

Photo of Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

Despite a rainy day, Kate Middleton's hair looked perfect after she used an umbrella to walk from the car to the reception.

A clip of Middleton's stylish, self-sufficient ways impressed royal fans.

"So amazing, she doesn’t require people to drive her and can easily do it herself," one person gushed, as a second user agreed, noting, "And she didn’t have armed security making a big show either."

"She holds her own umbrella over the gentleman who met her, sheer class that cannot be bought," a third fan cheered.

"She doesn’t need a cavalcade like the ghastly woman is demanding if she ever comes here again," a fourth user snarked about Markle.

"And she is holding her own umbrella! Meghan has other people hold it for her!" a fifth person pointed out.

'Diva Duchess' Demands

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle reportedly has a long list of demands for her first trip back to the UK since 2022.

Middleton's drama-free arrival at the castle stood in stark contrast to the long list of conditions Markle reportedly set for appearing at the 2027 Invictus Games as her husband's plus-one.

“She wants four floors of the Hyatt completely shut down just for her," a source told royal insider Rob Shuter, who wrote on Substack, referring to the four-star Hyatt Regency Birmingham.

Markle also wants "extra security outside" the hotel and the prima donna requirement that "staff aren’t allowed to look at her."

Proving that having her Duchess of Sussex title announced when entering a room wasn't just for show, as she did in her Harper's Bazaar profile, "Anyone who has any interaction with her has to call her 'Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex.' No exceptions," the insider spilled.

24/7 Drivers, a Police Escort and More

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle has been known to wear multiple designer outfits per day at her previous Invictus Games appearances.

Markle's over-the-top security ultimatums are beyond what most visiting heads of state might need.

"24/7 drivers, a fleet of luxury cars, and a police escort from the airport to the hotel," will be required for the former Suits actress, according to the source.

"This isn’t just protection," the insider dished. "She's asking for a fortress. Bulletproof glass at the Games, armed security everywhere she goes," even though the event is supposed to focus on the wounded military members and vets competing in the Invictus Games and not Harry's wife.

The aspiring lifestyle influencer is also reportedly requiring a private chef, a hair-and-makeup glam team, and four separate rooms reserved for her public relations squad, although it is unclear who will be footing the enormous bill for her diva stipulations.

