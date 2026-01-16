Kate Middleton Breaks Royal Tradition With Humble Move While Wearing 4-Inch Heels — After Meghan Markle’s 'Extreme' U.K. Visit Demands Sparked Backlash

Middleton, 44, was filmed driving up to Windsor Castle by herself for a reception in honor of the World Cup-winning Red Roses England ladies' rugby team.

The future queen became a patron of England's Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League in February 2022. Markle's husband, Prince Harry, was previously their patron but had all of his patronages and military titles stripped in February 2021, more than a year after the demanding duo quit the royal family and moved to the U.S.

Middleton drove up to the event in four-inch heels and a stunning Alexander McQueen red suit. When she got out of the car in the rain, a castle footman was there to greet her with an umbrella to shield her from the showers. The princess took the brolly and carried it herself while keeping him dry, in another show of how down-to-earth she is.