EXCLUSIVE: Queen of the Nepos! How Beyoncé's Daughter Blue Ivy is 'Already Set to Follow Her Mom Into Billionaire Status' at Just 14

The eldest child of Beyoncé , 44, and Shawn 'Jay-Z' Carter , 56, Blue Ivy was born into global celebrity in New York in January 2012, and has since grown up between Los Angeles, Manhattan and international tour stops, balancing elite schooling with a career that spans music, film and live performance.

Blue Ivy Carter is already being touted as a future billionaire due to the 14-year-old's inherited fame, work ethic and early creative success – which RadarOnline.com can reveal have the combined power to converge into one of pop culture's most lucrative legacies.

While estimates of her existing personal wealth sit around $500million, that figure excludes the fortunes of her parents, both of whom are billionaires, and reflects earnings from credits, awards and brand potential already attached to her name.

Industry insiders say the teenager's trajectory is far less accidental than it appears.

"There has long been an understanding among those around the family that nothing about Blue Ivy's public emergence should be left to chance," said a source familiar with the Carters' inner circle.

"She has never been forced into the spotlight for its own sake, but quietly coached and supported so that, when opportunities arise, she is genuinely ready for them.

"The emphasis has always been on craft, discipline and confidence first, with commercial considerations deliberately taking a back seat."