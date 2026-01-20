Your tip
Meghan Markle's Widely-Panned Netflix Series Axed After Two Seasons: Duchess to 'Focus on As Ever Brand' After Moaning TV Project was 'A Lot of Work'

Picture of Meghan markle
Source: @Netflix;Instagram

Meghan Markle's Netflix cooking and lifestyle series 'With Love, Meghan' has been axed after just two series after it was widely-panned by critics.

Jan. 20 2026, Updated 8:22 a.m. ET

Meghan Markle's flop Netflix show won’t be returning for a third series, according to new reports.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the second instalment of With Love, Meghan failed to make the streamer’s Top 10 most viewed shows.

Second Series Hit By Poor Ratings

Picture of Meghan markle
Source: @Netflix;YouTube

The second series of 'With Love, Meghan' failed to make Top 10.

The Duchess of Sussex, 44, launched the first season of her cooking and lifestyle series in March last year and was met with harsh criticism.

And the follow up didn’t fare much better, as critics slammed her "cringe" jokes and questionable recipes.

New reports claim "there's nothing in the works" regarding another project, amid Meghan's admission filming was "a lot of hard work."

An insider said: "It's not returning as a series.

"There have been conversations about holiday specials, but there's nothing in the works yet."

The source claimed Meghan is focusing more on promoting her brand As Ever in "more bite-sized" ways.

Critics Lined-Up To Slam Show

Picture of Meghan markle
Source: @Netflix;YouTube

The Duchess was slammed for his 'cringe' jokes and questionable recipes.

Netflix still has a partnership with Meghan for As Ever, which may feature in plans for more holiday specials, as the most recent Christmas one-off recorded better figures.

The Sussexes negotiated a new "first look" deal with Netflix despite their rumoured $100million deal coming to an end.

This comes as Meghan's business As Ever has flogged almost a million jars of jam — and now plans to spread the business worldwide.

Meghan opened up about her love story with Prince Harry in season two of With Love, Meghan, which was released last August, and also talked about her family with the celebrity guests on the show.

She revealed that it was Harry, 41, who said the "L word" first and added that she really understood that she was falling in love with the royal, who she calls "H", on their third date, which was a safari trip to Botswana.

Concentrating On As Ever Brand

picture of Meghan markle
Source: @Netflix;YouTube

Meghan will now focus on her As Ever brand which could see the release of new products.

The Netflix show was filmed in a rented home in Montecito, close to the Sussexes own mansion.

Although Harry and their children Archie, six, and Lilibet, four, came along to watch filming on a number of days, none of them features in the show in person.

Prince Harry did appear fleetingly in the final episode of series one.

Meghan previously said in an interview she opted not to film in their Montecito home to "protect (her family's) safe haven."

RadarOnline.com recently revealed Meghan is set to release her first cookbook.

But her new project was mocked by fans due to her her lack of culinary skills

Picture of meghan Markle
Source: @Netflix;YouTube

Meghan was mocked by fans over plans to bring out cookbook.

An insider said: "Meghan is looking at a cookbook for early 2026, and there will be more lifestyle products coming in the spring. 2026 is looking like another big year for her. There will be more wine and definitely more homeware too.

"But she will ease off selling her biscuit and crepe kits."

But viewers took to social media to air their amusement at Meghan’s latest bid to promote her cooking skills.

One wrote on X: "Chopping up fruit and veg, reheating quiche, and day drinking doesn't count," and another added: "She barely 'cooks' anything. All she seems to do is crack-handedly chop and arrange fruit and veg and sprinkle on dried, tasteless flowers on stuff."

A third joked: "Does Samonella Sussex's book include health and safety tips?"

