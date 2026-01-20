Meghan Markle's Widely-Panned Netflix Series Axed After Two Seasons: Duchess to 'Focus on As Ever Brand' After Moaning TV Project was 'A Lot of Work'

The Duchess of Sussex, 44, launched the first season of her cooking and lifestyle series in March last year and was met with harsh criticism.

And the follow up didn’t fare much better, as critics slammed her "cringe" jokes and questionable recipes.

New reports claim "there's nothing in the works" regarding another project, amid Meghan's admission filming was "a lot of hard work."

An insider said: "It's not returning as a series.

"There have been conversations about holiday specials, but there's nothing in the works yet."

The source claimed Meghan is focusing more on promoting her brand As Ever in "more bite-sized" ways.