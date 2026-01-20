EXCLUSIVE: Fresh CBS War! How Newsman-From-Nowhere Tony Dokoupil's New Job is 'Causing Tension at Home' With Arch-Liberal Broadcaster Wife

Morning newsman Tony Dokoupil's out-of-nowhere rise to the anchor desk of CBS Evening News is causing conflict at home with his arch-liberal wife, MSNBC newswoman Katy Tur.

RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal while Tur, 42, is publicly applauding the promotion of the 45-year-old CBS Mornings cohost, she's worried he has become her political polar opposite.

Dokoupil became the face of the increasingly conservative network when it was announced he was taking over the anchor job from Maurice DuBois and John Dickerson.