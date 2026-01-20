Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > CBS
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Fresh CBS War! How Newsman-From-Nowhere Tony Dokoupil's New Job is 'Causing Tension at Home' With Arch-Liberal Broadcaster Wife

Tony Dokoupil's new CBS role has been allegedly causing tension at home with his broadcaster wife.
Source: MEGA

Tony Dokoupil's new CBS role has been allegedly causing tension at home with his broadcaster wife.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 20 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Morning newsman Tony Dokoupil's out-of-nowhere rise to the anchor desk of CBS Evening News is causing conflict at home with his arch-liberal wife, MSNBC newswoman Katy Tur.

RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal while Tur, 42, is publicly applauding the promotion of the 45-year-old CBS Mornings cohost, she's worried he has become her political polar opposite.

Dokoupil became the face of the increasingly conservative network when it was announced he was taking over the anchor job from Maurice DuBois and John Dickerson.

Article continues below advertisement

Political Differences Spark Marriage Jitters

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Katy Tur is allegedly concerned about Tony Dokoupil's political shift following his promotion at CBS Evening News.
Source: MEGA

Katy Tur is allegedly concerned about Tony Dokoupil's political shift following his promotion.

Article continues below advertisement

"Katy is thrilled for Tony – everyone would be," a source said. "But she's also nervous. She's used to being the liberal standard-bearer at MSNOW [formerly MSNBC] and suddenly the media spotlight is focusing on their growing political differences."

The couple, who married in 2017, share two children.

Dokoupil also has two children from his first marriage.

Professionally speaking, Dokoupil's ascension to the top spot at the Tiffany Network's evening news, a post once held by Walter Cronkite, couldn't come at a better time for him, as it allows him to escape the bottom-dwelling morning show helmed by Gayle King.

Article continues below advertisement

Ratings Disaster Puts King at Risk

Article continues below advertisement
tony dokoupils cbs job tension broadcaster wife
Source: THE FREE PRESS/YOUTUBE

Insiders cited Bari Weiss as impressed by Dokoupil as CBS shifts away from 'woke' stories.

Article continues below advertisement

Although the 71-year-old King pulls down a whopping $8million a year, CBS Mornings runs dead last against competitors Today and Good Morning America.

Now rumors are swirling King is likely to get the axe when her contract is up in May.

Dokoupil began distancing himself from King in September when he contradicted her when she praised Jimmy Kimmel in a discussion of the late-night host's return from a suspension after he made insensitive jokes about conservative firebrand Charlie Kirk.

After King praised Kimmel for his return show's sky-high ratings, Dokoupil stunned his cohost by pointing out that nearly a quarter of American homes couldn't watch the show on cable because TV operators Sinclair and Nexstar were refusing to broadcast it.

Article continues below advertisement

Politics Drive Wedge Between Spouses

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Ashton Kutcher's marriage has been facing strains as workaholic money chasing is accused of sidelining Mila Kunis.

EXCLUSIVE: Ashton Kutcher Marriage Crisis — A-Lister Accused of 'Putting Workaholic Money-Chasing Over Marriage to Mila Kunis'

Johnny Depp's comeback begins with his portrayal of Ebeneezer Scrooge in a new project.

EXCLUSIVE: Here's Johnny! Inside Depp's Massive Comeback… And How it is Starting With Him Playing Ebeneezer Scrooge

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Rumors have been swirling King could get axed from the network.
Source: MEGA

Rumors have been swirling King could get axed from the network.

Insiders said the increasingly conservative newsman has impressed new CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss, who has played an instrumental role in the network's move from "woke" stories.

Network insiders said she sees Dokoupil's views and approach as the perfect choice to reflect those values as the network desperately tries to dig itself out of third place in the ratings.

But according to the source, all of this is causing concern for ultra-liberal Tur.

"They love each other, but she sees Tony moving in a completely different direction," the source shared. "It's tough for her to watch – and definitely delicate to navigate."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.