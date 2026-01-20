EXCLUSIVE: Fresh CBS War! How Newsman-From-Nowhere Tony Dokoupil's New Job is 'Causing Tension at Home' With Arch-Liberal Broadcaster Wife
Morning newsman Tony Dokoupil's out-of-nowhere rise to the anchor desk of CBS Evening News is causing conflict at home with his arch-liberal wife, MSNBC newswoman Katy Tur.
RadarOnline.com can reveal while Tur, 42, is publicly applauding the promotion of the 45-year-old CBS Mornings cohost, she's worried he has become her political polar opposite.
Dokoupil became the face of the increasingly conservative network when it was announced he was taking over the anchor job from Maurice DuBois and John Dickerson.
Political Differences Spark Marriage Jitters
"Katy is thrilled for Tony – everyone would be," a source said. "But she's also nervous. She's used to being the liberal standard-bearer at MSNOW [formerly MSNBC] and suddenly the media spotlight is focusing on their growing political differences."
The couple, who married in 2017, share two children.
Dokoupil also has two children from his first marriage.
Professionally speaking, Dokoupil's ascension to the top spot at the Tiffany Network's evening news, a post once held by Walter Cronkite, couldn't come at a better time for him, as it allows him to escape the bottom-dwelling morning show helmed by Gayle King.
Ratings Disaster Puts King at Risk
Although the 71-year-old King pulls down a whopping $8million a year, CBS Mornings runs dead last against competitors Today and Good Morning America.
Now rumors are swirling King is likely to get the axe when her contract is up in May.
Dokoupil began distancing himself from King in September when he contradicted her when she praised Jimmy Kimmel in a discussion of the late-night host's return from a suspension after he made insensitive jokes about conservative firebrand Charlie Kirk.
After King praised Kimmel for his return show's sky-high ratings, Dokoupil stunned his cohost by pointing out that nearly a quarter of American homes couldn't watch the show on cable because TV operators Sinclair and Nexstar were refusing to broadcast it.
Politics Drive Wedge Between Spouses
Insiders said the increasingly conservative newsman has impressed new CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss, who has played an instrumental role in the network's move from "woke" stories.
Network insiders said she sees Dokoupil's views and approach as the perfect choice to reflect those values as the network desperately tries to dig itself out of third place in the ratings.
But according to the source, all of this is causing concern for ultra-liberal Tur.
"They love each other, but she sees Tony moving in a completely different direction," the source shared. "It's tough for her to watch – and definitely delicate to navigate."