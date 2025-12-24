EXCLUSIVE: Katy Tur and Tony Dokoupil Marriage Meltdown — Cable News Power Couple is 'Facing Struggles' Behind Closed Doors Over Political Issues at Networks

Behind the polished TV smiles of MSNBC's Katy Tur and CBS Mornings cohost Tony Dokoupil, sources claim the couple's marriage is cracking under political pressure.

"They're living in two completely different worlds now," RadarOnline.com can reveal. "Katy's made her name confronting MAGA politics, while Tony is trying to toe the line with CBS' [Donald] Trump-friendly new leadership. It's driving a wedge between them."