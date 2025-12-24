EXCLUSIVE: Katy Tur and Tony Dokoupil Marriage Meltdown — Cable News Power Couple is 'Facing Struggles' Behind Closed Doors Over Political Issues at Networks
Dec. 24 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Behind the polished TV smiles of MSNBC's Katy Tur and CBS Mornings cohost Tony Dokoupil, sources claim the couple's marriage is cracking under political pressure.
"They're living in two completely different worlds now," RadarOnline.com can reveal. "Katy's made her name confronting MAGA politics, while Tony is trying to toe the line with CBS' [Donald] Trump-friendly new leadership. It's driving a wedge between them."
A Marriage Split by Politics
According to network insiders, Dokoupil has been urged to "play nice" with conservative guests and corporate higher-ups – a move that Tur views as "selling out."
The two, who fell in love on the campaign trail and tied the knot in 2017, were once the golden couple of cable news.
But as the national political divide deepens, so has the split at home, sources claimed.
Smiles Hide Real Tension
"They used to debate over dinner," confided a friend. "Now they avoid politics altogether. It's become toxic."
Despite the whispers of strain, both continue to smile on air – but insiders claimed the tension is real.
"They're pros," claimed a former colleague. "But everyone in the industry can feel that something's off."