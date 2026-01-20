EXCLUSIVE: Ashton Kutcher Marriage Crisis — A-Lister Accused of 'Putting Workaholic Money-Chasing Over Marriage to Mila Kunis'
Jan. 20 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Moneymaking Ashton Kutcher has quietly become one of Hollywood's most powerful business moguls, and RadarOnline.com can reveal his pals are urging him to put more time into his marriage because the workaholic has left actress-wife Mila Kunis lonely and isolated.
The 47-year-old movie and sitcom hunk is worth a whopping $200million partly due to business deals like his current one with Soho House, where he's joined the board of a $2.7billion consortium that runs exclusive, private clubs around the globe.
Tech World Replaces Old Friends
While he's also still acting – appearing in 2026 in the FX drama The Beauty about a sexually transmitted disease that makes people beautiful – an insider said: "His focus is on the tech world, he's kind of lost interest in Hollywood and, even worse, the majority of their friends."
"These are people they've known for years, and suddenly Ashton doesn't have time for them. All his energy is tied up with these investments and with befriending these businessmen."
"He's constantly in meetings and is on all these boards. Between that and the few Hollywood projects he is taking on, there's no time for socializing outside of that."
Tech Obsession Strains Marriage
Now, sources said the busy business-beaver has less time for 42-year-old wife Kunis, mom of his daughter, Wyatt, 11, and son, Dimitri, 9.
The lovebirds first met as friends on That '70s Show, which ran from 1998 to 2006, but later fell in love and tied the knot in 2015 following the collapse of his eight-year marriage to Demi Moore in 2013.
Different Paths, Growing Divide
Now, after 10 years of marriage, business whiz Kutcher "has got his fingers in so many pies, Mila is finding it very isolating," said the insider.
"She doesn't want to give up her life in L.A. or her career. She still loves acting, still has a lot she wants to accomplish with her career, and has a lot of exciting projects in the works, so just turning her back on Hollywood isn't an option.
"In a lot of ways, they're on two very different paths right now. That's something they need to figure out, which is going to be tough."