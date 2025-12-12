EXCLUSIVE: MS NOW Rebrand 'Backfires' As Ratings Reach '25 Year' Low... After Network Had 'Significant Debate' Over Dramatic Name Change

MSNBC originally debuted as part of a partnership between Microsoft and NBC. But after parent company Comcast spun the cable channel off into a new company named Versant, it was forced to ditch any previous connection to the peacock network.

Instead, network execs unveiled MS NOW, an acronym for "My Source News Opinion World." However, industry insiders say viewers' opinion seems to be "pass."

"A name change and the problems remain the same – MS NOW has zero vision, even less leadership, and stale content," one source told Radar. "There’s nothing exciting or interesting going on outside of a bunch of angry people on television shouting at the camera."

That charge seems to be backed up in the latest Nielsen Media Research 4th Quarter ratings, which reveal MS NOW is drawing only 52,000 daytime viewers among the advertiser-coveted age 25-54 demographic.

That's putting the network on pace for its lowest fourth quarter since 1999.