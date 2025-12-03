Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: MSNBC Meltdown! Furious Staff 'Practiced' Packing Up for 'The Great Downgrade' Move — While Rachel Maddow Refused to Pitch In

Source: CBS/The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

MSNBC staff panic over the 'Great Downgrade' move while Rachel Maddow refuses to help or participate.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 3 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Big moves have been happening at the former offices of MSNBC – and it's been causing chaos behind closed doors, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Network insiders told Rob Shuter, who writes ob Substack, staffers were ordered to "practice" packing up their desks before the November 2025 move, which was dubbed The Great Downgrade.

Morale Plummets Amid Office Move

Source: MSNBC/YOUTUBE

MSNBC staffers are furious over the network's move from '30 Rock' to a so-called 'windowless bunker.'

"It's surreal," groaned one insider. "We were literally doing dry runs with cardboard boxes like it's kindergarten orientation."

The network's exodus from its iconic 30 Rock home to what's being described as a "drab, windowless bunker" has caused morale to hit rock bottom.

"People were furious," said one producer. "This didn't feel like progress – it felt like punishment!"

And while the rest of the staff was busy taping and labeling, network star Rachel Maddow wasn't lifting a finger.

The Start Of A Breakdown

Source: MEGA

Rachel Maddow is said to be skipping the packing chaos as her team handles the network's controversial relocation.

Executives, who were bracing for a backlash, even brought in counselors to help employees cope.

"If you need therapy to move buildings," one insider said, "imagine the panic when ratings slip."

Honchos insisted the move is part of a sleek "modernization plan."

But for many inside 30 Rock, it feels more like the end of an era and the start of a breakdown.

