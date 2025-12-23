'Not a Glove In Sight': Meghan Markle Leaves Viewers 'Disgusted' as She 'Massages All The Food With Her Bare Hands' In New Cooking Video
Dec. 23 2025, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle appeared not to have learned her lesson about handling food after her "Salmonella Sussex" debacle, as she has again been slammed for going gloveless while cooking and baking, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 44-year-old shared a video compilation highlighting her in the kitchen, a series of clips from her With Love, Meghan Holiday Celebration, that left several viewers "disgusted" by how she had her jewelry-covered bare hands all over the items she was whipping up.
Markle Sparks Hygiene Questions
Markle, who has professed her love of ASMR — short for Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response — shared a new video on Monday, December 22, that included the sounds of her chopping vegetables, mixing dough, throwing sausage into a sizzling pan, and more shots of her preparing food on her holiday special
"All the sounds of the season," the former royal wrote in the caption, while "Wishing you a safe and cozy Christmas!"
The video showed close-ups of Markle's bare hands completely covered in flour-filled chocolate dough, while in another, she unwrapped a stick of butter and tossed the wrapping aside.
Too Much 'Food Touching'
"Again with the RINGS and FOOD! So gross!! Take your rings off when you’re cooking!" one person complained on Reddit about the video.
A second agreed, huffing, "That part disgusts me the most. She won’t wear gloves – fine. But she won’t take off her jewelry, and her hair is dangling everywhere."
"I don't get why she has to touch everything. She could've easily just plopped that butter into the bowl without touching it, her hands in the puppy chow, her claws just touching everything," a third noted.
A fourth user pointed out, "It’s literally the most disgusting thing I’ve ever seen in her life, and she has chocolate all the way up past her knuckles. This would’ve been a completely appropriate time to have worn gloves while making this, especially because she wasn’t going to be cooking this later to get rid of any bacteria."
"Many people wear gloves in their home kitchen. Could it have killed her to wear some gloves while making food for a guest?" a fifth critic asked.
Turkey Prep Controversy
Markle earned the nickname "Salmonella Sussex" after she didn't use gloves while preparing a raw turkey for Thanksgiving.
The California native's bare hands were covered with several rings, while three gold bracelets dangled from her left wrist as she handled the raw poultry. Many viewers pointed out how the jewelry can easily trap bacteria and cause cross-contamination.
Salmonella is a common type of bacteria that causes food poisoning. It is most prevalent when dealing with raw or undercooked eggs, poultry, and meats, and could have been easily transmitted by the amount of jewelry she was wearing.
Netflix Show Future
While Markle put out the turkey prep video on her own, there likely won't be any more With Love, Meghan cooking controversies.
The duchess' attempt at a lifestyle series for Netflix was a bomb, finishing in 383rd place for the streaming service's shows in the first half of 2025.
The second "season," made up of unused material from the original run, failed to crack the Netflix top 10 most-watched shows, as did her ill-fated holiday special.
All three were filmed in 2024, as evidenced by the fact Markle's late beagle guy appeared in the Christmas how-to show. She announced the dog's passing in January.