'Not a Glove In Sight': Meghan Markle Leaves Viewers 'Disgusted' as She 'Massages All The Food With Her Bare Hands' In New Cooking Video

"Again with the RINGS and FOOD! So gross!! Take your rings off when you’re cooking!" one person complained on Reddit about the video.

A second agreed, huffing, "That part disgusts me the most. She won’t wear gloves – fine. But she won’t take off her jewelry, and her hair is dangling everywhere."

"I don't get why she has to touch everything. She could've easily just plopped that butter into the bowl without touching it, her hands in the puppy chow, her claws just touching everything," a third noted.

A fourth user pointed out, "It’s literally the most disgusting thing I’ve ever seen in her life, and she has chocolate all the way up past her knuckles. This would’ve been a completely appropriate time to have worn gloves while making this, especially because she wasn’t going to be cooking this later to get rid of any bacteria."

"Many people wear gloves in their home kitchen. Could it have killed her to wear some gloves while making food for a guest?" a fifth critic asked.