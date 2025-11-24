Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle's 'Disgusting' Hosting Habits Brutally Ridiculed After 'Diva Duchess' is Caught Licking Communal Spoons and Touching All Food with Her Bare Hands

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: @Asever/Instagram, MEGA

Markle was accused of 'groping' cold pancakes and putting her hands all over guests' breakfast items.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 24 2025, Published 2:13 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

"Diva Duchess" Meghan Markle's questionable hosting skills came under fire yet again after she shared a video showing how to prep an "easy" breakfast for guests staying over for the holidays, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Netflix star, 44, was called out for several highly unhygienic practices, including touching all of the food and licking a spoon and putting it back into a communal bowl.

Article continues below advertisement

Hosting With Food Stations

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Meghan MarklePhoto of Meghan Markle
Source: @Asever/Instagram

Markle put her hands all over store-bought freezer section pancakes.

Markle began the Instagram video by putting forth the basic concept of "just creating stations so they can help themselves," when it comes to having holiday guests waking up in the morning.

She proceeded to pour her As Ever brand raspberry fruit spread into a separate container for a yogurt parfait station. Instead of using a bowl, Markle put her concoction into a champagne glass to make it "a little more special," while including summery non-holiday fruits like blueberries and strawberries.

Article continues below advertisement

Too Much Food Touching

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: @Asever/Instagram

Markle didn't use gloves to put out fruit in her breakfast station video.

"If you don't want to make pancakes, don't make pancakes, just get the ones from the freezer section," Markle continued while putting her hands all over cold, store-bought flapjacks on a tray.

She went on to use her hands to shove blueberries and other fruit onto the platter instead of using utensils, then proceeded to stack a dollop of whipped cream and more fruit spread atop a cold mini-waffle, licking the spoon then placing it back where others would later use it.

The former Suits actress then said how a quiche is great for a large group of guests, either purchased from a store or made at home.

Markle then confused viewers all the more by advising to write the guests a note, telling them, "Morning, help yourselves, quiche is in the oven," with many wondering why she wouldn't be there in person to greet or attempt to entertain those staying with her.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

'Just Yucky'

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: @Asever/Instagram

Markle licked the spoon of jam and put it back in the communal container.

"Did she lick the spoon and place it back into the communal dish?" one grossed-out user on X pointed out, while a second sneered, "Her fondling food is so disgusting."

"Bleak the halls with boughs of beige. Keep your jewelry on. Don't wear gloves when you're touching everyone's food. Make sure to lick the spoon. Don't take 10 minutes to make fresh pancakes. The frozen ones are just yucky, but it's kids," a third person wrote.

A fourth scoffed, "Not to mention massaging and groping all the pancakes and fruits with full-on bare hands. I mean, I wouldn’t do that when cooking for my own family, much less guests who aren’t related to me! It’s easy and cheap to buy boxes of disposable plastic gloves made specifically for food preparation/service."

"Ewwww she double dipped so get your pancakes from the store, get the quiche from the store and just put out a bit of whole fruit and leave a note to help themselves! How awkward waking up in that house in the morning! She’s demented," a fifth user huffed.

A sixth asked, "I don't get this. So you leave a note to tell your guests to get their breakfast out of the oven? Because you are where ...? This whole thing is weird. She is weird."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Donald Trump and Melania Trump

Oh, Baby! Why Melania Trump Put Foot Down on Prez After He Begged First Lady to 'Have More' Kids Revealed In Resurfaced Interview

Composite photo of Ghislaine Maxwell and FPC Bryan

Rare Sighting of Ghislaine Maxwell: Epstein's Madame Spotted Walking Around Cushy Texas Prison After Trump Signed the Bill to Release Files

'Spiced Cider' Fail

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Markle was mocked in a previous video for her water-based spiced cider recipe.

Markle was roundly mocked for a previous As Ever video where she told viewers how to make spiced cider using her mulling kit.

The former royal simply boiled a pot of water then threw in a bag of spices, neglecting to use any actual cider or alcohol, or any types of fresh seasonal fruits including orange slices and cranberries that traditionally go into to holiday concoctions.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.