Meghan Markle's 'Disgusting' Hosting Habits Brutally Ridiculed After 'Diva Duchess' is Caught Licking Communal Spoons and Touching All Food with Her Bare Hands
Nov. 24 2025, Published 2:13 p.m. ET
"Diva Duchess" Meghan Markle's questionable hosting skills came under fire yet again after she shared a video showing how to prep an "easy" breakfast for guests staying over for the holidays, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Netflix star, 44, was called out for several highly unhygienic practices, including touching all of the food and licking a spoon and putting it back into a communal bowl.
Hosting With Food Stations
Markle began the Instagram video by putting forth the basic concept of "just creating stations so they can help themselves," when it comes to having holiday guests waking up in the morning.
She proceeded to pour her As Ever brand raspberry fruit spread into a separate container for a yogurt parfait station. Instead of using a bowl, Markle put her concoction into a champagne glass to make it "a little more special," while including summery non-holiday fruits like blueberries and strawberries.
Too Much Food Touching
"If you don't want to make pancakes, don't make pancakes, just get the ones from the freezer section," Markle continued while putting her hands all over cold, store-bought flapjacks on a tray.
She went on to use her hands to shove blueberries and other fruit onto the platter instead of using utensils, then proceeded to stack a dollop of whipped cream and more fruit spread atop a cold mini-waffle, licking the spoon then placing it back where others would later use it.
The former Suits actress then said how a quiche is great for a large group of guests, either purchased from a store or made at home.
Markle then confused viewers all the more by advising to write the guests a note, telling them, "Morning, help yourselves, quiche is in the oven," with many wondering why she wouldn't be there in person to greet or attempt to entertain those staying with her.
'Just Yucky'
"Did she lick the spoon and place it back into the communal dish?" one grossed-out user on X pointed out, while a second sneered, "Her fondling food is so disgusting."
"Bleak the halls with boughs of beige. Keep your jewelry on. Don't wear gloves when you're touching everyone's food. Make sure to lick the spoon. Don't take 10 minutes to make fresh pancakes. The frozen ones are just yucky, but it's kids," a third person wrote.
A fourth scoffed, "Not to mention massaging and groping all the pancakes and fruits with full-on bare hands. I mean, I wouldn’t do that when cooking for my own family, much less guests who aren’t related to me! It’s easy and cheap to buy boxes of disposable plastic gloves made specifically for food preparation/service."
"Ewwww she double dipped so get your pancakes from the store, get the quiche from the store and just put out a bit of whole fruit and leave a note to help themselves! How awkward waking up in that house in the morning! She’s demented," a fifth user huffed.
A sixth asked, "I don't get this. So you leave a note to tell your guests to get their breakfast out of the oven? Because you are where ...? This whole thing is weird. She is weird."
'Spiced Cider' Fail
Markle was roundly mocked for a previous As Ever video where she told viewers how to make spiced cider using her mulling kit.
The former royal simply boiled a pot of water then threw in a bag of spices, neglecting to use any actual cider or alcohol, or any types of fresh seasonal fruits including orange slices and cranberries that traditionally go into to holiday concoctions.