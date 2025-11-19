Meghan Markle Snubbed By Netflix AGAIN After 'Downgraded' Deal: Streaming Giant Will Not Stock Any of Duchess' Branded Products in First-Ever Store
Nov. 19 2025, Published 2:12 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle has been dealt a fresh snub by Netflix after the streamer "downgraded" her lucrative deal.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Netflix's first-ever new commercial store does not include any of the Duchess's As Ever products.
Swerving As Ever Products
The Netflix House in Dallas, Texas, features items and merchandise featured on some of their most successful programs, including Stranger Things and Squid Game.
But despite the former Suits star, 44, having two seasons of her lifestyle show With Love, Meghan with the streamer — as well as the upcoming holiday special — the store has swerved any of her highly-publicized products, such as her notorious jams.
Industry insiders claim the exclusion follows the underwhelming performance of Meghan’s lifestyle show.
The Duchess has attempted to put a positive spin on her new Netflix deal.
Her previous $100million agreement was quietly replaced with a lower-tier contract in August.
Markle said the new "first-look" deal – which gives Netflix the option to buy her projects before she shops them elsewhere – was a better deal that reflected her and Prince Harry's "flexibility" as creators.
Out Of Favor
Meghan said: "My husband and I were in an overall deal with Netflix then, not dissimilar to Higher Ground and the Obamas' deal.
"Once that had come to its term, the extension of it – which was such an incredible sign of the strength of our partnership – was now being in a first-look deal.
"Which is also exciting because it gives us flexibility to go to our partners first, then at the same time, shop content that might not be the right fit for Netflix but has a home somewhere else."
But industry observers say Markle's upbeat framing doesn't match reality.
One Hollywood source said: "It's a clear step down. Netflix is keeping tight control now. They're being paid to bring in ideas, not to run big productions. Trying to frame that as strength is pure wishful thinking. Meghan is kidding herself."
'Sticky Fingers'
Meanwhile, RadarOnline.com revealed this week a $1,695 designer dress Meghan wore in the new promotional photo for her Netflix holiday special has led back to explosive allegations she got sticky fingers with the pricey frock after wearing it in a high-profile 2022 photoshoot.
A resurfaced interview revealed staffers on the shoot believed the former starlet allegedly walked off with several items that day without permission, including the dress she's proudly wearing three years later.
Markle wore the emerald-green Galvan "Ushuaia" one-shouldered gown to promote the With Love, Meghan Holiday Celebration in photos shared by both Netflix and the Duchess of Sussex on Monday, November 10.
Several fashion publications quickly confirmed it was the identical frock Markle wore in a 2022 Variety cover article and accompanying photoshoot.
Noted journalist Vanessa Grigoriadis claimed during a March 2024 appearance on Andrew Gold's Heretics podcast that she was told Markle allegedly walked off with several items from the shoot without permission, and now it appears the dress could be one of them.
Royal biographer Tom Bower previously wrote about Meghan’s form for taking home clothes from shoots in his 2022 book, Revenge.
While living in Toronto and still an actress on Suits, Markle filmed an ad for the Canadian department store Reitman's and demanded a pair of expensive designer heels for the photoshoot.
"To the surprise of the wardrobe staff, she forgot to leave behind the Aquazzura shoes," he wrote about how the former starlet walked off with the pricey pumps.