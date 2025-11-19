Meghan Markle Snubbed By Netflix AGAIN After 'Downgraded' Deal: Streaming Giant Will Not Stock Any of Duchess' Branded Products in First-Ever Store

The Netflix House in Dallas, Texas, features items and merchandise featured on some of their most successful programs, including Stranger Things and Squid Game.

But despite the former Suits star, 44, having two seasons of her lifestyle show With Love, Meghan with the streamer — as well as the upcoming holiday special — the store has swerved any of her highly-publicized products, such as her notorious jams.

Industry insiders claim the exclusion follows the underwhelming performance of Meghan’s lifestyle show.

The Duchess has attempted to put a positive spin on her new Netflix deal.

Her previous $100million agreement was quietly replaced with a lower-tier contract in August.

Markle said the new "first-look" deal – which gives Netflix the option to buy her projects before she shops them elsewhere – was a better deal that reflected her and Prince Harry's "flexibility" as creators.