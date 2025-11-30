Meghan Markle Mocked as 'Salmonella Sussex' After Thanksgiving Cooking Clip Sparks Hygiene Backlash
Nov. 30 2025, Published 5:35 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle is facing an unexpected wave of online criticism after a Thanksgiving cooking video left some viewers alarmed over her kitchen hygiene.
The Suits alum, 44, posted a short Instagram clip showing herself seasoning and preparing a raw turkey — only to be swiftly mocked and nicknamed "Salmonella Sussex" by critics who accused her of making a basic food-safety mistake.
Meghan Markle's Turkey Video
In the video, Markle is seen sprinkling spices, rubbing seasoning into the turkey, and adding lemon zest while wearing multiple rings and bracelets. The clip, set to Bob Dylan's Turkey Chase, was captioned with a playful nod to holiday humor: "Let the 'game' begin. Get it? #momjoke."
But online reactions were far from lighthearted. Commenters on X quickly piled on, expressing disgust that Markle left her jewelry on while handling raw poultry — a practice many argued can trap bacteria and cause cross-contamination.
"Meghan, what in the 'Salmonella Sussex' is going on here?!" one user wrote. Another added, "I don't know anyone who wears their rings and bracelets when handling food. Especially a turkey. Guaranteed spread of bacteria."
Others echoed similar concerns, calling the video "disgusting", "gross" and proof that Markle had "no idea what she's doing" in the kitchen.
The Backlash
Several commenters highlighted the risk of spreading bacteria by touching surfaces after handling raw poultry.
One person tweeted, "She's spreading bacteria all over everything she touched as well. Poultry has to be handled carefully and washing hands a lot to avoid cross contamination. Good grief."
The backlash came just days after Markle shared a warm Thanksgiving message through her As Ever lifestyle brand. In a newsletter, she wished supporters a happy holiday and reflected on her family's celebrations.
"I am so thankful for your support and warmth as we've grown As Ever throughout the year," she wrote, expressing gratitude that the brand's items—such as jams, honey, candles, and wine—had become part of customers' homes and traditions.
Markle continued, "Please know that as I look around my home and see my husband and children, family, dear friends (and also navigate the timing on the turkey and the love and layers that come with hostessing) — I feel grateful."
Holiday Kitchen Controversy
Despite the wholesome message, the turkey-prep clip overshadowed the sentiment for many viewers.
As the video circulates, reactions online remain sharply divided — some amused, others exasperated, but nearly all weighing in on what has unexpectedly become the week’s most talked-about holiday kitchen controversy.