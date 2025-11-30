Meghan Markle Mocked as 'Salmonella Sussex' After Thanksgiving Cooking Clip Sparks Hygiene Backlash

In the video, Markle is seen sprinkling spices, rubbing seasoning into the turkey, and adding lemon zest while wearing multiple rings and bracelets. The clip, set to Bob Dylan's Turkey Chase, was captioned with a playful nod to holiday humor: "Let the 'game' begin. Get it? #momjoke."

But online reactions were far from lighthearted. Commenters on X quickly piled on, expressing disgust that Markle left her jewelry on while handling raw poultry — a practice many argued can trap bacteria and cause cross-contamination.

"Meghan, what in the 'Salmonella Sussex' is going on here?!" one user wrote. Another added, "I don't know anyone who wears their rings and bracelets when handling food. Especially a turkey. Guaranteed spread of bacteria."

Others echoed similar concerns, calling the video "disgusting", "gross" and proof that Markle had "no idea what she's doing" in the kitchen.