EXCLUSIVE: 'Diva Duchess' Meghan Markle's 'Dominance Rituals' Revealed in New Netflix Holiday Special... as 'Meek' Prince Harry Makes Rare Appearance
Dec. 3 2025, Published 7:50 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle's body language throughout her Netflix special, With Love, Meghan Holiday Celebration, gave off many cues about everything from her lack of kitchen experience to her feelings about husband Prince Harry, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
Body language expert Judi James carefully viewed the show, which premiered on Wednesday, December 3, and came away with plenty of keen observations. She points out how "Meghan’s dominance rituals tend to be both shown, spoken, and implied as she 'Meghan-ises' the Holidays," referring to the power and control behaviors.
"When Meghan points her audience in the right direction for the spirit of Christmas, she does so with dramatic, emphatic body language displays to make her words meaningful and to show us how we might have been going wrong in the past," James said about one type of dominance ritual.
"When referencing the crackers, she places a guru-like hand on her forehead here, bending her head to suggest the pain of those getting this wrong in the past and closing her eyes in a moment of meditation and self-respect," she continued about one scene where Markle, 44, made holiday cracker crafts.
James noted: "The hand on her forehead is in a splicing gesture that she tends to normally use when she’s referring to how hard she works."
Over-the-Top With 'Grace'
Another instance of Markle's body language is when she uses the word "grace" in the holiday special.
"Meghan mentions that the key to Holidays is 'grace.' Meghan shakes her head slowly here and purses her lips as though revealing the meaning of life," James snarked.
The Duchess of Sussex then "places her hands on her chest to repeat this message with even more meaning, though, as she tells us that ‘Grace is about making people feel comfortable,'" James noted about the gushy statement.
'First Time' In the Kitchen
There was one instance of sweet physical interaction when Markle and Harry, 41, shared a kiss in the kitchen.
"There is a moment of tender affection as she does a twirl round while he places a tentative and politely distanced arm on her waist as he bends his head to perform a very mutually-loving kiss on the mouth," James observed.
However, Markle's vocal intonations set off alarm bells for the human behavior expert.
“When she has her guests over, she adopts gestures and the vocal tone of the authoritative expert who is teaching her team, compared to when she is alone, it appears more like a 'first-time' in the kitchen," James explained.
“There are moments where things get glossed over, like the cracker-making. This would suggest a stage of messy failure, but Meghan’s training tone means we tend to flip to good outcomes rather quickly," she revealed.
Markle's 'Looks' in Kitchen Matter More Than Essentials
When it comes to Markle's kitchen scenes, it's all about how she appears rather than what she's cooking.
"Of course, all her pans and equipment look like they’ve literally just come out of the delivery box, giving a slightly surreal look to her kitchen. And there is long hair, pajama sleeves, and rings getting perilously close and involved in a way that suggests it’s the looks that count over the practicals," James pointed out.
The wearing of jewelry while cooking was something Markle was recently called out for while prepping a Thanksgiving turkey.
She was seen in an Instagram video wearing rings and bracelets without protective gloves while handling an uncooked bird. It even earned the former royal the nickname "Salmonella Sussex."
Many people pointed out that poor hygiene practices could lead to cross-contamination from the raw bird, as the turkey's juices could transfer bacteria, including Salmonella, to anything they touch.