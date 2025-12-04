EXCLUSIVE: 'Diva Duchess' Meghan Markle's 'Dominance Rituals' Revealed in New Netflix Holiday Special... as 'Meek' Prince Harry Makes Rare Appearance

Body language expert Judi James carefully viewed the show, which premiered on Wednesday, December 3, and came away with plenty of keen observations. She points out how "Meghan’s dominance rituals tend to be both shown, spoken, and implied as she 'Meghan-ises' the Holidays," referring to the power and control behaviors.

"When Meghan points her audience in the right direction for the spirit of Christmas, she does so with dramatic, emphatic body language displays to make her words meaningful and to show us how we might have been going wrong in the past," James said about one type of dominance ritual.

"When referencing the crackers, she places a guru-like hand on her forehead here, bending her head to suggest the pain of those getting this wrong in the past and closing her eyes in a moment of meditation and self-respect," she continued about one scene where Markle, 44, made holiday cracker crafts.

James noted: "The hand on her forehead is in a splicing gesture that she tends to normally use when she’s referring to how hard she works."