Meghan Markle Mocked For Releasing 'First Ever Cookbook' After Showcasing 'Questionable' Culinary Skills on Netflix Lifestyle Series
Jan. 5 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle has been ridiculed for releasing her first-ever cookbook due to her lack of culinary skills, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Duchess of Sussex, 44, is launching the book off the back of her Netflix lifestyle series With Love, Meghan.
Cookbook Set To Hit Shelves Later This Year
And it's set to feature recipes for her "single skillet spaghetti," "rainbow-themed fruit salad," as well as her beloved jams and marmalade.
"Tips and tricks" about hosting at home, which formed a major part of her Netflix TV series, are also expected.
The book, said to be pencilled in for the spring, will likely coincide with an expansion of her As Ever brand into a wider range of non-food products, such as candles.
An insider said, "Meghan is looking at a cookbook for early 2026, and there will be more lifestyle products coming in the spring. 2026 is looking like another big year for her. There will be more wine and definitely more homeware too.
"But she will ease off selling her biscuit and crepe kits."
Familiar Recipes Will Be Included
Her crepe and biscuit kits were some of the first products to be launched on the As Ever site, but it appears a different approach will be taken by the brand going forward.
The source added: "They (Netflix) are monitoring the Christmas show to see if it picks up, before they do any proper pop-ups or experiences."
Markle's culinary manual would be her first book aimed at adults.
When she moved to the UK after falling in love with Prince Harry, she wrote the foreword for Together: Our Community Cookbook in the wake of the Grenfell fire disaster in London in 2018.
She has also written a children's book, The Bench.
Lining-Up To Mock Markle's Cooking Skills
However, the irony of Markle releasing a cookbook hasn't been lost on her harsh critics, who have lamented her cooking skills showcased on her Netflix series.
Many have taken to social media to display their amusement.
One wrote on X: "Chopping up fruit and veg, reheating quiche, and day drinking doesn't count," and another added: "She barely 'cooks' anything. All she seems to do is crack-handedly chop and arrange fruit and veg and sprinkle on dried, tasteless flowers on stuff."
A third joked: "Does Samonella Sussex's book include health and safety tips?"
Meanwhile, Markle suffered fresh embarrassment recently when a glitch on her As Ever website appeared to display the stock numbers for the products that are available.
In screenshots of the webpage taken by fans, the stock number of the product seemed to appear when products were added to the basket. One fan noticed the website told them there were 137,435 signature fruit spread gift boxes left to buy.
In response to the stock number blunder, one person wrote: "Good thing those products don’t have an expiration date."
Another said, "I wonder if the early sell-outs of products made her overconfident?"
Although the issue has since been resolved, it is unclear how long the error was present on the website.