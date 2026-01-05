Meghan Markle Mocked For Releasing 'First Ever Cookbook' After Showcasing 'Questionable' Culinary Skills on Netflix Lifestyle Series

And it's set to feature recipes for her "single skillet spaghetti," "rainbow-themed fruit salad," as well as her beloved jams and marmalade.

"Tips and tricks" about hosting at home, which formed a major part of her Netflix TV series, are also expected.

The book, said to be pencilled in for the spring, will likely coincide with an expansion of her As Ever brand into a wider range of non-food products, such as candles.

An insider said, "Meghan is looking at a cookbook for early 2026, and there will be more lifestyle products coming in the spring. 2026 is looking like another big year for her. There will be more wine and definitely more homeware too.

"But she will ease off selling her biscuit and crepe kits."