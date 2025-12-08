EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Savaged as a 'Joyless and Fake Stepford Hostess' As Her Netflix Christmas Special Continues to be Mauled
Dec. 8 2025, Published 3:23 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle is facing a fresh wave of criticism after her Netflix Christmas special, With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration, was widely panned for its "joyless and fake" presentation, with some commentators labeling her a "Stepford hostess."
RadarOnline.com can reveal columnist Allison Pearson is among those who has most viciously slated the Duchess of Sussex's festive efforts, sneering in an opinion piece: "Joyless and fake, what a strange person Meghan is. The uptight, Stepford hostess is the last person I'd want to spend Christmas with."
A Joyless and Fake Image
Markle's holiday special, which premiered this week on Netflix, shows the duchess decorating a Christmas tree alone, hosting friends for crafts and gift-making and offering tips on festive wrapping, complete with wax seals and meticulously arranged packages.
Pearson highlighted the absence of Markle's children, Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4, on her show – noting about how they have not met Prince William's kids: "The cousins, George, Charlotte and Louis, have not met Archie and Lilibet, so that's another strange Christmas absence that goes unacknowledged in this strenuously upbeat production."
A source said: "The Duchess is presenting a perfect image, and it comes across as controlled and artificial rather than warm or inviting."
Observers have noted the absence of candid, humorous moments in the show.
A media analyst hit out: "Viewers respond to warmth and authenticity. When a host is meticulously curated, it creates distance rather than connection.
"Pearson also describes Markle as "fussing over the presentation of dishes without communicating any genuine enthusiasm for food."
One insider added: "It's clear that for Meghan, the emphasis is on image and perfection. Even the smallest details – wrapping, tree decorations – are elevated, leaving no space for spontaneity or fun."
Criticism Over Estranged Father
The backlash is compounded by ongoing tension within Meghan's family. Her estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr., 81, recently underwent emergency surgery in the Philippines, with Markle slated for not reaching out to him amid the emergency.
Pearson also referenced this strained relationship, writing: "Thomas Markle wasn't allowed the benefit of the doubt and will almost certainly die without seeing the ungrateful daughter he adored and largely raised by himself, or her children."
Pearson also criticized Meghan's presentation style on her show, writing: "Words like 'jollity' fall joylessly from her perfect lips. She talks endlessly of 'hospitality' but has none of the open-heartedness and relaxation to make her hospitable."
Harry's Natural Warmth
Despite the criticism, the special features some moments of levity, particularly when Prince Harry, 41, appears on camera.
Pearson noted: "Harry is warm where his wife is Frosty the Snow-woman. He has a naturalness and jokey ease that Meghan tries, and fails, to project."
An anonymous viewer commented: "The contrast between them is stark. Harry's approachability makes Meghan's carefully constructed cheer feel even more forced."
'Pure Hypocrisy' Accusation
Meghan has been branded a "hypocrite" for fronting a family-friendly show while cutting off her ailing dad. She and her father have not spoken since 2018, following a highly publicized falling-out shortly before her wedding to Harry.
A source close to the family told us: "It's heartbreaking for the Markle family. He's literally fighting for his life, and Meghan has yet to reach out.
"The family are frustrated because reconciliation is what everyone hoped for, especially in a moment like this."
Another added: "Thomas Sr has always wanted to mend things. The lack of contact now feels like a deep wound reopened.
"And with Meghan constantly posing as this hippie-dippy, loving mom at home in her Netflix shows, it really rankles. It's pure hypocrisy."