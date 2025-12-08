EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Savaged as a 'Joyless and Fake Stepford Hostess' As Her Netflix Christmas Special Continues to be Mauled

Markle's holiday special, which premiered this week on Netflix, shows the duchess decorating a Christmas tree alone, hosting friends for crafts and gift-making and offering tips on festive wrapping, complete with wax seals and meticulously arranged packages.

Pearson highlighted the absence of Markle's children, Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4, on her show – noting about how they have not met Prince William's kids: "The cousins, George, Charlotte and Louis, have not met Archie and Lilibet, so that's another strange Christmas absence that goes unacknowledged in this strenuously upbeat production."

A source said: "The Duchess is presenting a perfect image, and it comes across as controlled and artificial rather than warm or inviting."

Observers have noted the absence of candid, humorous moments in the show.

A media analyst hit out: "Viewers respond to warmth and authenticity. When a host is meticulously curated, it creates distance rather than connection.

"Pearson also describes Markle as "fussing over the presentation of dishes without communicating any genuine enthusiasm for food."

One insider added: "It's clear that for Meghan, the emphasis is on image and perfection. Even the smallest details – wrapping, tree decorations – are elevated, leaving no space for spontaneity or fun."