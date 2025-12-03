Your tip
Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle's Father Thomas Left Hospitalized and in Intensive Care Following Emergency Surgery... as Son Begs 'Keep Him in Your Thoughts'

Photo of Meghan Markle and dad Thomas
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle's father Thomas' life was 'in danger,' according to his son.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 3 2025, Published 3:54 p.m. ET

Meghan Markle's estranged father, Thomas Markle, is hospitalized in intensive care in the Philippines after undergoing emergency surgery, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former actress' half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., told the Daily Mail on Wednesday, December 3, "I took dad to a hospital close to our home, and they did various scans, and the doctors said his life was in imminent danger."

'I Hope He Can Pull Through'

Photo of Thomas Markle
Source: MEGA

Thomas Jr. asked people to keep his dad in their 'thoughts.'

Thomas Jr., 59, continued: "They raced us by ambulance, with the sirens going, to a much bigger hospital in the centre of the city. My dad has undergone emergency surgery. I would ask everyone around the world to keep him in their thoughts."

Thomas Sr.'s daughter Samantha, 61, noted, My father has been through two heart attacks, a stroke, and an earthquake. I hope he can pull through this."

"He is a strong man, but he has been through so much. I am praying that he is strong enough to survive this." she added, "

Markle and her father have been estranged since shortly before her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.

Estranged Since Meghan's Wedding

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Thomas Sr. was unable to attend his daughter's royal wedding after suffering two heart attacks.

Thomas Sr. suffered two heart attacks in the month leading up to Meghan, 44, marrying Harry, 41, at Windsor Castle. As a result, he was unable to fly from Los Angeles to London.

At the time, the Emmy-winning lighting director was living in Rosarito, Mexico, after retiring from the entertainment industry.

Meghan walked herself halfway down the aisle upon entering St. George's Chapel, while her now father-in-law, King Charles III, met her halfway and escorted her to the altar to join an awaiting Harry.

The only member of Meghan's family present at the royal wedding was her mother, Doria Ragland, as the Duchess of Sussex is estranged from all her other relatives, except for Samantha's daughter, Ashleigh Hale.

Move to the Phillipines

Photo of Thomas Markle
Source: MEGA

Markle rented a home in Mexico for 10 years but moved to the Philippines after the lease was up.

Thomas Sr. has had a litany of health issues, including suffering a stroke in 2022.

In January, he announced he was moving from Mexico, where he'd lived for 10 years, to Southeast Asia, saying he was looking for "peace" and "kinder people."

"I am ready for a change. I have felt stuck in a rut for some time, and I am ready to meet new people and experience kindness," he said in an interview.

"I don't know where I'll end up, but it is time to move on and find a place where I can live among kind people and enjoy the time I have left," Thomas Sr. shared, while adding that his son would be traveling to help explore living locations.

The duo ended up choosing an apartment on Cebu Island in the Philippines.

