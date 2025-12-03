Meghan Markle's Father Thomas Left Hospitalized and in Intensive Care Following Emergency Surgery... as Son Begs 'Keep Him in Your Thoughts'

Thomas Jr., 59, continued: "They raced us by ambulance, with the sirens going, to a much bigger hospital in the centre of the city. My dad has undergone emergency surgery. I would ask everyone around the world to keep him in their thoughts."

Thomas Sr.'s daughter Samantha, 61, noted, My father has been through two heart attacks, a stroke, and an earthquake. I hope he can pull through this."

"He is a strong man, but he has been through so much. I am praying that he is strong enough to survive this." she added, "

Markle and her father have been estranged since shortly before her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.