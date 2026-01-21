Nicola Peltz's Former Hairdresser Trashes Actress and Backs Beckhams In Toxic Family Feud — 'She's A Bad Apple'
Jan. 21 2026, Published 8:49 a.m. ET
Nicola Peltz's former hairdresser has waded into her feud with David and Victoria Beckham by branding her "a bad apple."
RadarOnline.com can reveal Justin Anderson also claimed the actress, 31, "is not a good person" as he took the side of her in-laws in the wake of husband Brooklyn's explosive statement on Monday.
'Not A Good Person'
The celebrity hair stylist has always made his feelings clear about Nicola, calling her "the worst of the worst" in 2019 after an alleged altercation between the pair in which she claimed he "burnt her hair off."
Posting on Instagram, Justin admitted Brooklyn's public attack on his parents David and Victoria made him "sad", as he pointed out: "You can't take that back, the whole world is watching."
"Why do it?" he questioned. "I know why I think it was done. It seems like someone is putting him up to it and being like, 'you better publicly say something and make them look bad because I don't want to be the evil one.'"
Long-Running Dislike Of Nicola
Justin went on to acknowledge that it's not his first time speaking ill of Nicola but he doubled down on his past comments and called her "not nice. I can say with my full chest, not good energy."
"Based on how many wedding planners she went through I think she's the issue," he continued.
Nicola's father Nelson filed a lawsuit against two of the couple's wedding planners, Plan Design's Nicole Eichenwald Braghin and Arianna Grijalba, who were hired six weeks before the wedding and let go nine days later.
Reacting to Brooklyn's bombshell statement, he’s earlier wrote on Instagram: "Brooklyn’s wife was one of the worst 'celebs' I've ever worked with."
He added: "She’s a baddddd apple. Everyone know how close the Beckham family is."
Hurting After Brooklyn's Rant
Of his past relationship with Nicola, hair stylist Justin explained how he "perked up when I saw they were getting married. I'm like, 'oh gosh this is not going to be good for that family'. Spooky energy.
"I don't even feel bad saying that. When someone is not nice it always comes out. You can't hide that."
Speaking in 2019 about celebrities he’s worked with, he couldn’t resist another dig at Nicola.
Anderson said: "I've lucked out that I have had amazing people to work with but the ones that were ever bad were the ones that ended up not going anywhere, so I can talk about them.
"I remember this one time the worst of the worst of the worst, there was this one little diva girl, f--- yeh, I’m just going to get in trouble.
"But she was the new Transformer girl, her name was Nicola Peltz, turns out she’s from a really wealthy family and it was like she was supposed to be the new IT girl but she has disappeared now. She is actually a monster."
"I put my foot in my mouth years ago when I talked about her," he has admitted in new comments. "I thought she wasn't a thing anymore when I talked about her, but then she married into a very famous family."
"She was supposed to be the new IT girl. Girls who aren't nice kind of disappear. Hollywood doesn't put up with it. I said her name and then didn't think about it for years."
Justin claimed that Nicola then "tried to spin" the story of him being fired, adding "she's good with PR."