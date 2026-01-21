Nicola Peltz's Former Hairdresser Trashes Actress and Backs Beckhams In Toxic Family Feud — 'She's A Bad Apple'

Justin went on to acknowledge that it's not his first time speaking ill of Nicola but he doubled down on his past comments and called her "not nice. I can say with my full chest, not good energy."

"Based on how many wedding planners she went through I think she's the issue," he continued.

Nicola's father Nelson filed a lawsuit against two of the couple's wedding planners, Plan Design's Nicole Eichenwald Braghin and Arianna Grijalba, who were hired six weeks before the wedding and let go nine days later.

Reacting to Brooklyn's bombshell statement, he’s earlier wrote on Instagram: "Brooklyn’s wife was one of the worst 'celebs' I've ever worked with."

He added: "She’s a baddddd apple. Everyone know how close the Beckham family is."