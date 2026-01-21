Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Nicola Peltz

Nicola Peltz's Former Hairdresser Trashes Actress and Backs Beckhams In Toxic Family Feud — 'She's A Bad Apple'

picture of Nicola Peltz, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham
Source: MEGA

Nicola Peltz has been branded a 'bad apple' by her former hairdresser who has taken the side of the Beckhams in their family row.

Jan. 21 2026, Published 8:49 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Nicola Peltz's former hairdresser has waded into her feud with David and Victoria Beckham by branding her "a bad apple."

RadarOnline.com can reveal Justin Anderson also claimed the actress, 31, "is not a good person" as he took the side of her in-laws in the wake of husband Brooklyn's explosive statement on Monday.

Article continues below advertisement

'Not A Good Person'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham
Source: MEGA

Nicola was also described as 'not a good person' by her ex-hairdresser.

Article continues below advertisement

The celebrity hair stylist has always made his feelings clear about Nicola, calling her "the worst of the worst" in 2019 after an alleged altercation between the pair in which she claimed he "burnt her hair off."

Posting on Instagram, Justin admitted Brooklyn's public attack on his parents David and Victoria made him "sad", as he pointed out: "You can't take that back, the whole world is watching."

"Why do it?" he questioned. "I know why I think it was done. It seems like someone is putting him up to it and being like, 'you better publicly say something and make them look bad because I don't want to be the evil one.'"

Article continues below advertisement

Long-Running Dislike Of Nicola

picture of justin anderson
Source: @justinanderson;Instagram

Anderson has taken numerous digs at Nicola since their fallout.

Article continues below advertisement

Justin went on to acknowledge that it's not his first time speaking ill of Nicola but he doubled down on his past comments and called her "not nice. I can say with my full chest, not good energy."

"Based on how many wedding planners she went through I think she's the issue," he continued.

Nicola's father Nelson filed a lawsuit against two of the couple's wedding planners, Plan Design's Nicole Eichenwald Braghin and Arianna Grijalba, who were hired six weeks before the wedding and let go nine days later.

Reacting to Brooklyn's bombshell statement, he’s earlier wrote on Instagram: "Brooklyn’s wife was one of the worst 'celebs' I've ever worked with."

He added: "She’s a baddddd apple. Everyone know how close the Beckham family is."

Article continues below advertisement

Hurting After Brooklyn's Rant

picture of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham
Source: MEGA

David and Victoria Beckham have been left reeling since son's Brooklyn's explosive statement.

READ MORE ON NEWS
picture of Victoria Beckham, David Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz

'Raging' David and Victoria Beckham Fear Estranged Son Brooklyn Will Only Talk to Them Again if he 'Splits from Wife Nicola Peltz'

Photo of Savannah Guthrie

'Today' Co-host Savannah Guthrie 'Panicking' as Show Ratings Surge During Her Medical Leave — And Now She's 'Pushing Doctors to Get Her Back to Work'

Article continues below advertisement

Of his past relationship with Nicola, hair stylist Justin explained how he "perked up when I saw they were getting married. I'm like, 'oh gosh this is not going to be good for that family'. Spooky energy.

"I don't even feel bad saying that. When someone is not nice it always comes out. You can't hide that."

Speaking in 2019 about celebrities he’s worked with, he couldn’t resist another dig at Nicola.

Anderson said: "I've lucked out that I have had amazing people to work with but the ones that were ever bad were the ones that ended up not going anywhere, so I can talk about them.

"I remember this one time the worst of the worst of the worst, there was this one little diva girl, f--- yeh, I’m just going to get in trouble.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of Nicola Peltz
Source: MEGA

Hairdresser Anderson previously called Nicola a 'monster.'

"But she was the new Transformer girl, her name was Nicola Peltz, turns out she’s from a really wealthy family and it was like she was supposed to be the new IT girl but she has disappeared now. She is actually a monster."

"I put my foot in my mouth years ago when I talked about her," he has admitted in new comments. "I thought she wasn't a thing anymore when I talked about her, but then she married into a very famous family."

"She was supposed to be the new IT girl. Girls who aren't nice kind of disappear. Hollywood doesn't put up with it. I said her name and then didn't think about it for years."

Justin claimed that Nicola then "tried to spin" the story of him being fired, adding "she's good with PR."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.