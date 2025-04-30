EXCLUSIVE: Friends Fear Chris Hemsworth and Wife Elsa Pataky Are 'Drifting Apart' – Inside Their Secret Life Abroad
Marvel hunk Chris Hemsworth is on a career roll, and RadarOnline.com can reveal the big-screen success is creating a less-than-marvelous home life as friends fear he and wife Elsa Pataky are drifting apart.
The insider said: "Chris can't resist the flattery and the massive checks he gets for his Hollywood work.
"But every time he takes one of those jobs, he has to turn his back on his family – sometimes for months at a time, if his kids are in school."
The Thor star, 41, and Spanish beauty Pataky, 48, are raising their kids – India Rose, 12, and 11-year-old twins Sasha and Tristan – in Australia, but Hemsworth typically shoots films abroad.
Complicating the situation is his heightened genetic risk for Alzheimer's disease, which he discovered in 2022 while filming the docuseries Limitless.
At the time, he vowed to slow down and savor his time with his family.
But it hasn't worked out that way, and apparently, Pataky isn't happy about it.
The source noted: "Chris' film projects veer toward the biggest, most ambitious blockbusters, which tend to shoot all over the world. Even though he's openly stated he has to slow down and not miss out on his kids' childhoods, he tends to say one thing and do another."
Like many stars, Hemsworth is said to have a hard time turning down work, and his jobs are often far from the family's home Down Under.
"Elsa is very supportive outwardly but really not pleased deep down," confided the insider. "This has become a very real issue for them, and a lot of people worry it could be their undoing."
Hemsworth is currently in England shooting Avengers: Doomsday, and our source said the hunk plans to bring his family overseas to join him this summer.
"He's trying to make it all work, but his packed schedule doesn't make it easy. And it's certainly a point of contention for his wife," continued the insider.
"They've clashed over this issue before, he promises to slow down, but it just doesn't happen.
"His workload is as massive as ever, and there's no sign he's going to change. That's got to be incredibly frustrating for Elsa."