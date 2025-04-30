EXCLUSIVE: Friends Fear Chris Hemsworth and Wife Elsa Pataky Are 'Drifting Apart' – Inside Their Secret Life Abroad

Marvel hunk Chris Hemsworth is on a career roll, and RadarOnline.com can reveal the big-screen success is creating a less-than-marvelous home life as friends fear he and wife Elsa Pataky are drifting apart.

The insider said: "Chris can't resist the flattery and the massive checks he gets for his Hollywood work.

"But every time he takes one of those jobs, he has to turn his back on his family – sometimes for months at a time, if his kids are in school."

The Thor star, 41, and Spanish beauty Pataky, 48, are raising their kids – India Rose, 12, and 11-year-old twins Sasha and Tristan – in Australia, but Hemsworth typically shoots films abroad.