The Idaho Four Tragedy — Revisiting The Crime Scene Photos Where Four College Students Were Brutally Stabbed to Death in Their Home
Nov. 13 2025, Updated 7:58 p.m. ET
Three years ago on November 13, 2022, the quaint college town of Moscow, Idaho was forever changed by one man's heinous actions.
Four University of Idaho students – Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20 – were brutally murdered at an off-campus home.
The case made national headlines and sparked a multi-state manhunt for suspect Bryan Kohberger, who recently accepted a plea deal guaranteeing life behind bars without the possibility of parole to avoid the death penalty.
RadarOnline.com can reveal crime scene photos and police body camera footage taken at the since-demolished home.
Unsealed Investigation Files
Following Kohberger's controversial plea deal, the Moscow Police Department released a trove of documents related to the investigation, including more than 200 crime scene photos.
While sensitive photos were not shared out of respect for the victims and their families, numerous photos contained disturbing details.
Images taken from inside the house revealed an average student housing scene: red solo cups left behind on a folding table likely used for drinking games, empty beer bottles and playful home decor.
Other images revealed Kohberger's wicked actions. Apparent blood splatter was documented on a bedroom door, while another image captured a chilling handprint left behind on the outside of a window.
The night before the murders, Goncalves and Mogen were spotted at a local bar and later on CCTV footage grabbing a bite to eat at food truck before returning home.
Investigators believed the murders took place hours later between 4:00 and 4:25 A.M. Based on cell phone data, several occupants of the home, including surviving roommates, appeared to be awake.
Surviving roommate Dylan Mortensen told investigators she was woken up by strange noises in the home, including "a male voice, which she stated she had never heard before" and muffled cries.
The "commotion" upstairs was followed by the sound of someone running down to a lower level.
After a few moments passed, Mortensen slightly opened her bedroom – and then watched as the masked intruder left her home through a sliding glass door.
Security camera footage from nearby homes captured Kohberger's white Hyundai Elantra driving past the King Road home around 3:30 A.M and again around 4:20 A.M., when the car was caught fleeing the area at a high speed.
Kohberger Locked Away for Life
As the Moscow community mourned the four students, police and investigators launched a manhunt for Kohberger.
After driving cross-country from his apartment in nearby Washington, where he was a graduate student, with his elderly father, Kohberger was arrested at his parents' Pennsylvania home on December 30.
Genetic genealogists recently revealed that groundbreaking DNA evidence was central to swiftly identifying and capturing Kohberger.
For years, the victims' families prepared to face the killer in court, but in the 11th hour he accepted a plea deal sparing his life.
Despite being locked away for life, Kohberger has refused to publicly disclose his motive for killing.