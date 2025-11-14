The Idaho Four Tragedy — Revisiting The Crime Scene Photos Where Four College Students Were Brutally Stabbed to Death in Their Home

Three years ago on November 13, 2022, the quaint college town of Moscow, Idaho was forever changed by one man's heinous actions.

Four University of Idaho students – Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20 – were brutally murdered at an off-campus home.

The case made national headlines and sparked a multi-state manhunt for suspect Bryan Kohberger, who recently accepted a plea deal guaranteeing life behind bars without the possibility of parole to avoid the death penalty.

RadarOnline.com can reveal crime scene photos and police body camera footage taken at the since-demolished home.