EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'On a Mission' to Bring His Kids Back to U.K. for Regular Visits Before King Charles' Death
Nov. 13 2025, Published 7:43 p.m. ET
Henpecked husband Prince Harry is risking his wife's wrath by pushing ahead with plans to bring his children back to the U.K. for regular visits before King Charles' health deteriorates further – even if it means putting his marriage at risk.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the royal rebel, 41, is planning a secret return to his homeland over the Christmas period, even though he and Markle have not been invited to the royal family's traditional festive celebration at Sandringham.
Harry 'Hell-Bent' on Changing Narrative
Insiders tell us he is "hell-bent" on shift what aides describe as "years of negativity" that have dominated his rare visits to his relatives since leaving the royal family in 2020.
Despite saying publicly he cannot envisage bringing Meghan, 44, or their children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, to the U.K. due to his Home Office security dispute, insiders say he is now determined to change that.
"I can't see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the UK at this point. And the things they're going to miss, well, everything... I miss the U.K.," Harry told the BBC in May.
But sources close to him say privately he has no intention of letting that remain the final word.
One insider said: "Harry is on a mission. He won't accept that his children grow up never knowing their British family or where he came from. He's prepared to go against Meghan's wishes on this – he thinks these visits have to happen, and soon."
Determined to Reconnect Kids with Charles
A second source added: "Meghan wants to keep the children settled in California, but Harry feels time is running out with his father's illness. He believes the kids need a relationship with their grandfather while they still can. It's becoming a point of principle for him, and he is planning to visit his father around the Christmas period with his children – with or without Meghan in tow."
Since losing his battle for full police protection in the U.K. – a case estimated to have cost him more than $1.3million – Harry has privately admitted public confrontation over the issue was "not the wisest idea."
He will now pursue a quieter campaign, sources say.
A friend said: "There will be private lobbying behind the scenes. He's not giving up. He wants to bring his family back more regularly."
Planning Christmas Visit and Pub Reunion
During his planned Christmas visit, Harry also wants to reconnect with his old drinking buddies, sources say.
An insider added: "Harry misses sports and going down the pub with his mates. Meghan has stripped all that away from him, but he sees it as part of himself and his culture and he will want a good drink-up this Christmas with pals he has not seen in years."
Harry recently met with King Charles, 76, for tea. Their face-to-face lasted less than an hour and marked their first meeting in nearly two years.
But a source said things were still "pretty chilly" between the pair.
They added: "Harry has a long way to go to rebuild trust with his father after he published his memoir and rubbished the royal family in his Netflix documentary and Oprah Winfrey interview.
"But he thinks taking his kids to see Charles at Christmas will be a massive way to start to make amends, as the king has not had a relationship with that set of his grandchildren."
Future-Focused on Kids' U.K. Connection
Harry made his feelings clear about his family in his BBC interview after losing his security case.
He said: "I don't know how much longer my father has. He won't speak to me because of this security stuff... of course, some members of my family will never forgive me for writing a book. Of course, they will never forgive lots of things. But I would love a reconciliation with my family."
Those close to Harry insist he is now "future-focused" after years of legal battles and the fallout from his memoir Spare.
A source said: "He's focused on making sure his kids don't lose their connection to the U.K. – and he won't let anyone stand in the way of that, not even his wife, no matter what consequences that has for their marriage."