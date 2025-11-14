EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'On a Mission' to Bring His Kids Back to U.K. for Regular Visits Before King Charles' Death

Insiders tell us he is "hell-bent" on shift what aides describe as "years of negativity" that have dominated his rare visits to his relatives since leaving the royal family in 2020.

Despite saying publicly he cannot envisage bringing Meghan, 44, or their children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, to the U.K. due to his Home Office security dispute, insiders say he is now determined to change that.

"I can't see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the UK at this point. And the things they're going to miss, well, everything... I miss the U.K.," Harry told the BBC in May.

But sources close to him say privately he has no intention of letting that remain the final word.

One insider said: "Harry is on a mission. He won't accept that his children grow up never knowing their British family or where he came from. He's prepared to go against Meghan's wishes on this – he thinks these visits have to happen, and soon."