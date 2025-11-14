EXCLUSIVE: Ben Affleck 'Gripped With Fear' His Fiery Daughter Will Tell All About His Failed Marriages After She Becomes United Nations Firebrand

RadarOnline.com can reveal his concern follows 19-year-old Violet Affleck's impassioned address at the UN in New York, at which the Yale University student – the eldest child of Affleck and Jennifer Garner, both 53 – delivered a fierce, mask-covered plea for world leaders to confront the realities of long COVID and airborne disease .

Ben Affleck is growing increasingly fearful his daughter Violet – newly thrust into the global spotlight after a blistering speech at the United Nations – may soon also speak publicly about the turmoil surrounding his failed marriages.

Sources tell us her surprising rising public profile, combined with the teen's willingness to call out adults for "concealing" danger, has left Affleck anxious about what she may reveal about her own family history.

In her speech, delivered while wearing a K95 mask, Violet told delegates: "We are told by leaders across the board that we are the future. But when it comes to the ongoing pandemic, our present is being stolen right in front of our eyes."

She added adults had engaged in "ignoring downplaying, and concealing both the prevalence of airborne transmission and the threat of long COVID," a remark advisers say has triggered fresh unease within her father's camp.

A source close to the actor said: "Ben admires Violet's strength, but he is gripped with fear about what she might choose to say next.

"She's always been direct, and now she has a global platform.

"He's worried she could turn that honesty toward her own experiences, including things he's desperate to keep private."