Idaho 4 Tragedy Continues: Murder Victim Kaylee Goncalves' Family Slams Release of Graphic Crime Scene Photos — 'We Will Never Quit Fighting for You'

The family of Kaylee Goncalves has condemned the release of horrific crime scene photos and alleged they received a phone call informing them of the release less than 15 minutes before the photos were made public, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Goncalves was among four University of Idaho students – including Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin – who were brutally stabbed to death by Bryan Kohberger at an off-campus house in Moscow, Idaho, in the early morning hours of November 13, 2022.

Her family released a statement on Facebook about the release.