Idaho 4 Tragedy Continues: Murder Victim Kaylee Goncalves' Family Slams Release of Graphic Crime Scene Photos — 'We Will Never Quit Fighting for You'
Jan. 21 2026, Published 2:33 p.m. ET
The family of Kaylee Goncalves has condemned the release of horrific crime scene photos and alleged they received a phone call informing them of the release less than 15 minutes before the photos were made public, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Goncalves was among four University of Idaho students – including Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin – who were brutally stabbed to death by Bryan Kohberger at an off-campus house in Moscow, Idaho, in the early morning hours of November 13, 2022.
Her family released a statement on Facebook about the release.
Idaho 4 Crime Scene Photos Released
"We got a call at 11:04am that photos would be released this afternoon," the Facebook post began. "By the time the call ended (12 minutes later) the photos had already been released (likely they had been available before the call we just didn’t know it yet). That’s the 'heads up' we received."
"Please be kind (and) as difficult as it is, place yourself outside of yourself (and) consume the content as if it were your loved one," the family's statement continued. "Your daughter, your sister, your son or brother. Murder isn't entertainment (and) crime scene photos aren't content."
The Goncalves family also slammed "armchair detectives" analyzing the materials as "disrespectful" and "gross."
Victim's Family Slams Release
"In addition, we know so many of you arm chair detectives will turn this into your show (profits) zooming into things, 'analyzing blood splatter,' suggesting that things 'don't add up' yada yada yada," the statement added. "It's disrespectful and gross."
Kaylee's family concluded the emotionally charged post with a heartbreaking message to her.
"Kaylee Jade, I am so sorry that this has happened to you. I am so sorry that people who never even knew you, now post about you, suggesting things about your life that are so untrue. We will never quit fighting for you," they wrote.
"The best thing about all of this is that you are in Heaven and you have no idea of the hate and ugliness. I love you, Kaylee Jade."
"My heart breaks for these families," wrote a Reddit user in response to the family's statement being shared to a thread.
"Instead of trying to sue the college, these families should be going after these "content creators" who peddle lies," charged another in reference to social media creators who have used the tragic case for content and promoted baseless theories about the murders.
"The pain I feel for these poor families is hard to express. The death of a child is not something most people truly get over, but if something like this happened to my child, every time something new came out, it would probably take me back to the nightmare of day one," read another comment.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, a petition was recently created in an attempt to stop production of a Lifetime movie about the Idaho 4. The Goncalves family publicly shared their support for the petition on Facebook.
"With everything that our family has been through, it's hard to fathom that people are now making a movie," their statement read. "This is a nightmare for us."
"We do not want Kaylee being portrayed in a slasher film. They are not characters, they are REAL people. It's heartbreaking. It's embarrassing, and Kaylee would not want this," the post continued. "I wish people would just stop. Please, we just want it all to stop."
"I don't think people realize how hard this is for our family. It's November 4th. The days are tightening around us. It gets harder and harder to breathe. There's no relief from the pain, that radiates through your entire body," the family added. "We are doing our best just to try to get through these days."