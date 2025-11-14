Idaho 4 Tragedy Continues: Petition to Halt Production of Lifetime Film About Horrific Slaying of College Students Gains Support From One Victim's Family
Nov. 13 2025, Published 9:18 p.m. ET
In the early morning hours of November 13, 2022, Bryan Kohberger brutally killed University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, at an off-campus home, shocking the nation and devastating the tight-knit community of Moscow, Idaho.
On the third anniversary of the quadruple homicide, a petition has been launched to stop production of a controversial Lifetime movie accused of "exploiting trauma for commercial gain," RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
The petition has gained traction online as the Goncalves family publicly condemned Lifetime, which is owned by A+E Networks.
Lifetime Movie Sparks Outrage
The petition's creator, Emily Leontiy, who did not personally know any of the victims, told RadarOnline.com she has "heard from the Goncalves family, and they thanked me for starting the petition at Change.org."
Her petition slammed Lifetime for attempting to turn the promising young adults' tragic deaths "into entertainment."
"These were not just names in a headline; they were real people who had hopes, dreams, and futures that were unjustly snatched away," the petition read. "Four individuals who I strongly relate to were senselessly murdered, and it is absolutely heartbreaking to think that their untimely demise is being transformed into entertainment."
"Creating a film about this tragic event not only disrespects the memory of these individuals but also causes immense pain to their families and friends who are still grappling with their loss," the petition continued.
"Turning their harrowing story into a movie risks sensationalizing their deaths and undermines the gravity of the loss experienced by their loved ones and communities."
So far, more than 13,000 signatures have been collected – and support continues to climb.
Meanwhile, the Goncalves family shared their disgust with Lifetime and made it clear they did not want their beloved "Kaylee portrayed in a slasher film."
Victim's Family Condemns Lifetime's 'Slasher Film'
"With everything that our family has been through, it's hard to fathom that people are now making a movie," a post on the Goncalves Family Page's Facebook account said. "This is a nightmare for us."
The post continued: "We do not want Kaylee being portrayed in a slasher film. They are not characters, they are REAL people.
"It's heartbreaking. It's embarrassing, and Kaylee would not want this. I wish people would just stop. Please, we just want it all to stop.
"I don't think people realize how hard this is for our family. It's November 4th. The days are tightening around us.
"It gets harder and harder to breathe. There's no relief from the pain, that radiates through your entire body.
"We are doing our best just to try to get through these days."
In addition to their statement on the Lifetime film, the Goncalves family shared the petition in a separate post asking for signatures.
Many individuals who have signed the petition also called out Lifetime in the comment section.
One outraged supporter wrote, "Disgusting display of greed to make this movie," as another echoed: "Please please STOP filming! this is not what they deserve!!"
A third added: "To seek to profit off the loss and pain of the victim's family is not only wrong but disgusting. This movie is being made without their consent. Shame on the film makers and everybody involved with this 'project.'
"Honestly there should be laws that prevent people from doing stuff like this."