Zachery Ty Bryan's 'Painful Wake-Up Call': Troubled Child Star Blames 'Early Fame and Addiction' for Domestic Violence Altercation After His Ex Was Granted Restraining Order

Bryan's ex told police the actor physically and verbally abused her in July, but so far, no criminal charges have been filed.

The ex was granted a five-year restraining order on Wednesday, after the two got into an altercation in July. According to court documents, the woman, who said she and Bryan dated for 3 months, playfully bit his nipple while they were lying down together.

Bryan allegedly responded by punching her in the head.

After the restraining order was granted, a remorseful Bryan told TMZ he takes full responsibility for losing his cool, and "deeply" regrets any pain or harm he's caused.

The 44-year-old declared, "Domestic violence in any form is unacceptable."

"The truth is, I've struggled with the lasting effects of early fame, addiction, and poor decision-making, which have hurt people I care about and led to repeated legal issues, including DUIs and past domestic incidents," Bryan said. "This latest situation, involving a restraining order and serious accusations, has been a painful wake-up call."