Zachery Ty Bryan's 'Painful Wake-Up Call': Troubled Child Star Blames 'Early Fame and Addiction' for Domestic Violence Altercation After His Ex Was Granted Restraining Order
Nov. 13 2025, Published 9:02 p.m. ET
Zachery Ty Bryan says his latest arrest for domestic violence has been a "painful wake-up call."
The former Home Improvement star reportedly punched his then-girlfriend and threatened to kill her over the summer, following a string of violent outbursts earlier this year.
Bryan's Physical and Verbal Assaults Against His Ex
Bryan's ex told police the actor physically and verbally abused her in July, but so far, no criminal charges have been filed.
The ex was granted a five-year restraining order on Wednesday, after the two got into an altercation in July. According to court documents, the woman, who said she and Bryan dated for 3 months, playfully bit his nipple while they were lying down together.
Bryan allegedly responded by punching her in the head.
After the restraining order was granted, a remorseful Bryan told TMZ he takes full responsibility for losing his cool, and "deeply" regrets any pain or harm he's caused.
The 44-year-old declared, "Domestic violence in any form is unacceptable."
"The truth is, I've struggled with the lasting effects of early fame, addiction, and poor decision-making, which have hurt people I care about and led to repeated legal issues, including DUIs and past domestic incidents," Bryan said. "This latest situation, involving a restraining order and serious accusations, has been a painful wake-up call."
Bryan is Working to Turn His Life Around
The same ex-girlfriend also told cops she and Bryan got into a verbal altercation just a few days later. She claimed the actor threatened to end her life and said ... "Shut the f---" up or I'm gonna shut you up."
The woman said Bryan snatched their dog and locked himself in a room, and then pummeled the door, splitting it from its frame.
Now, Bryan said he is seeking professional help, and is on a journey of "personal growth" to be a better father.
"Being labeled a 'bad dad' cuts deep because my children are my world, and I know I've fallen short," he said. "Fame as a child actor left scars — being thrust into the spotlight at nine years old brought pressures I wasn't equipped to handle — but that's no justification for my choices as an adult."
Bryan's Criminal History Exposed
Bryan entered the year on a poor note, after he was arrested on January 1 for allegedly assaulting a woman and threatening to take her life. It's not known if this was the same woman who made the July allegations.
As Radar previously reported, officers responded to a distress call in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, just before 7 p.m. on New Year's Day and spoke to the unnamed victim, who claimed that Bryan had attacked her.
The victim claimed the '90s sitcom actor "punched her multiple times" on the left side of her face and proceeded to choke her, causing her breathing to be cut off, fearing for her life.
According to police, the situation escalated when Bryan allegedly threatened to kill her during the altercation.
In the report, the cops claimed the woman shares a child with Bryan. However, they did not list her name.
TV Dad Tim Allen Weighs In
Bryan has been racking up the charges for the past several years. In July 2023, he was arrested for domestic violence in Oregon, and less than a year later, Bryan was booked for a DUI in California. He received a felony charge for the latter.
He was also arrested multiple times in 2020, both for DUIs.
Bryan's Home Improvement co-star and TV dad, Tim Allen, reflected on the actor's legal issues in a June 2023 interview with The Hollywood Reporter.
"I don't know what's going on with him," he said. "Zach is a great kid who has grown into a complex man. All you can do is step aside and let somebody go through their process."
"At a certain point, he deviated from the guy I know to somebody who is reacting to situations that I had nothing to do with and can't control," Allen added.