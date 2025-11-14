Epstein Victim Bombshell: 'Ghislaine Introduced Me to Trump With a Clear Message of Me Being With Him — in the Same Way That She Had Trafficked Me'

De Georgiou, who claimed she met Trump on several occasions, said in a new interview Maxwell's intention in introducing her to Trump was for the "same way she had trafficked" her and "brought" her to Epstein.

When asked how Trump responded to that, she stated the following: "I can only speak for myself – and this is in no way to negate any other experiences that anyone else might have had with him – but, at no time did President Trump behave with any impropriety with me."

After King Charles III recently made the move to strip his brother Andrew of all his royal titles and the things that come with it due to his alleged association with Epstein, De Georgiou was asked what she would like to see Trump do.