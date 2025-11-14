Epstein Victim Bombshell: 'Ghislaine Introduced Me to Trump With a Clear Message of Me Being With Him — in the Same Way That She Had Trafficked Me'
Nov. 13 2025, Published 8:46 p.m. ET
A bombshell new allegation has arisen in the Jeffrey Epstein case from one of his victims, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Anouska De Georgiou, a friend of Virginia Giuffre, alleged she was introduced to Donald Trump by Ghislaine Maxwell with a "clear message of my being with him."
A Jeffrey Epstein Victim Met Donald Trump on Several Occasions
De Georgiou, who claimed she met Trump on several occasions, said in a new interview Maxwell's intention in introducing her to Trump was for the "same way she had trafficked" her and "brought" her to Epstein.
When asked how Trump responded to that, she stated the following: "I can only speak for myself – and this is in no way to negate any other experiences that anyone else might have had with him – but, at no time did President Trump behave with any impropriety with me."
After King Charles III recently made the move to strip his brother Andrew of all his royal titles and the things that come with it due to his alleged association with Epstein, De Georgiou was asked what she would like to see Trump do.
Jeffrey Epstein's Victim Wants Donald Trump to 'Release the Files'
The former Epstein victim shared she would "like for President Trump to take a leaf out of King Charles' book and just make it happen."
"Make it happen to release the files," she continued, "and let everybody see what there is. As a survivor, I have nothing to hide. I've spoken with the other survivors when we spoke on Capitol Hill, and I've remained in touch with some of them, and we would all unanimously like to see the Epstein Files released so that the people who might be held accountable can be, and so that also, more than ever, we can go on with our lives knowing that justice has been served."
While the Epstein Files have yet to make their way into the public arena, there was a major development regarding them yesterday.
A Resolution to Release the Epstein Files
Speaker Mike Johnson dished to reporters that the House will vote next week on a resolution that will demand the Department of Justice release the long-guarded Epstein Files.
The bill was formed by Republican Rep. Thomas Massie and Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna and, yesterday, they got 218 signatures, the number required to force a vote.
All Democrats in the House supported the bill and, thus far, four Republican names were on it: Massie, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Nancy Mace and Lauren Boebert.
If the resolution passes the House, it will still have to pass the Senate in order to get to Trump. He could still veto it once it arrives on his desk.
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Statement on the House Resolution to Release the Epstein Files
Greene took to her X account to confirm the news regarding the resolution, writing, "Next week we will be voting to release the Epstein files. I honestly believe it’s not only the right thing to do for the victims but it’s also the right thing to do for the country. Americans deserve transparency."
She reminded her followers that "Democrats had four years" to release the files under Joe Biden "but never even tried or cared."
"Now, under full Republican control, there were only four Republicans that signed the discharge petition for the Massie resolution to release the Epstein files," she continued before naming them. "Next week, when everyone is forced to go on record to vote to release the Epstein files, I expect the number of Republicans to be a lot higher that actually vote yes."
"But remember the original 4," she urged her followers.