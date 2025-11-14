EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry's Shocking 'Near Fling' With Kate Middleton 'Is REAL Reason Behind His Bitter Rift With Future King William'

One former royal aide insisted the pair had a "near-fling," and said William has never fully been able to get rid of his jealousy over it.

A source said: "The tensions it created still echo in the present-day breakdown between the once-inseparable princes."

The renewed conversation began after Grant Harrold, former butler to King Charles, recalled William and Middleton's 2007 break-up in his book The Royal Butler.

He said about Harry and Middleton: "They got on so well. I remember, when Prince William and Kate separated – you know, Prince Harry and Kate got on so well that I even thought that maybe Harry and she would get together."

He continued: "They were that close. They were best friends, and I wouldn't have put it past Harry thinking, 'Well, she's a pretty girl, My brother didn't want her. I'll have her.'

"That wouldn't have surprised me at all. So it could have been Harry and Catherine easily, I would have thought. But, you know, thankfully William got her back. What I'm trying to say is, that is how close they were."