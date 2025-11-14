EXCLUSIVE: How Prince Philip Issued Chilling Warning to Kate Middleton Before His Death to Prepare Her for Becoming Queen

His words were revealed in Gyles Brandreth's book Philip: The Final Portrait, in which the Duke of Edinburgh spelled out a rule he believed would keep her safe from the pitfalls of public scrutiny.

According to the book, Philip told Kate: "If you think the attention is on you personally, you'll end up in trouble. The focus is on your role, what you do, what you support. It's not focused on you as an individual. You're not a celebrity. You represent the royal family."

Brandreth also wrote Philip instructed her never to look at the camera, saying the late Queen Elizabeth avoided doing so, and that Kate had followed this guidance carefully.

"I have been on walkabouts with the Princess of Wales," Brandreth wrote. "She does not look at the camera. Whenever she is interviewed, Catherine talks about the matter at hand, never about herself."