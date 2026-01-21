Prince Harry 'Steps in to Help Nepo Baby Brooklyn Beckham Survive' Nasty Fallout With Famous Family — 'This is Mentorship Born From Scars'

"Harry sees a lot of himself in Brooklyn," a source tells royal insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack. "He doesn’t want Brooklyn to make the same emotional and strategic mistakes he made when he first broke away."

After Beckham posted a six-page missive to his Instagram Stories on Monday, January 19, telling off his famous family and accusing them of trying to control his life, the prince wants the hot sauce entrepreneur to protect his "mental health" amid the swirl of publicity his claims have sparked.

"Harry told him: don’t burn everything at once," the insider dished. "You only get one chance to tell your story the right way."