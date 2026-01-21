Prince Harry 'Steps in to Help Nepo Baby Brooklyn Beckham Survive' Nasty Fallout With Famous Family — 'This is Mentorship Born From Scars'
Prince Harry is mentoring Brooklyn Beckham in how to deal with the fallout of publicly burning bridges with his family, after the nepo baby's scathing post accusing his parents of trying to control his life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former working royal, 41, knows a thing or two about publicly severing connections with his family after Megxit in 2020 and wants Beckham, 26, to learn from the mistakes he made.
Telling His Story the 'Right Way'
"Harry sees a lot of himself in Brooklyn," a source tells royal insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack. "He doesn’t want Brooklyn to make the same emotional and strategic mistakes he made when he first broke away."
After Beckham posted a six-page missive to his Instagram Stories on Monday, January 19, telling off his famous family and accusing them of trying to control his life, the prince wants the hot sauce entrepreneur to protect his "mental health" amid the swirl of publicity his claims have sparked.
"Harry told him: don’t burn everything at once," the insider dished. "You only get one chance to tell your story the right way."
'Honesty Works Best'
The Duke of Sussex signed a megabucks deal for his memoir, Spare, in which he unloaded plenty of family secrets that permanently estranged him from many of his relatives. He thinks Beckham could "reclaim his voice" by doing the same and connected the aspiring chef with his own publisher.
"Harry stressed that honesty works best when it’s controlled, thoughtful, and human," the source blabs.
The duke has had no regrets about putting family drama on blast through the books' claims.
He bragged in a September 2025 interview, "I don’t believe that I aired my dirty laundry in public. It was a difficult message, but I did it in the best way possible," adding, "My conscience is clear."
'The Freedom Is Real'
After Prince Harry married Meghan Markle in 2018, he fell out with many of his longtime close friends he grew up with in the UK. He has a small group of pals in Montecito, Calif,. where they've lived since 2020, but the duke's social circle is limited.
"He told him the freedom is real — but so is the fallout," the insider revealed about what Harry told Beckham. "You lose people. You get misunderstood. And once it’s out there, you can’t take it back."
The duke is trying to protect David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son, who is going through the very public drama stemming from his own estrangement from his family.
"This is mentorship born from scars,” the insider dished. “Harry’s trying to help him survive the part no one prepares you for.”
'I've Been Controlled by My Parents'
In Brooklyn's bombshell posts, he revealed that he "does not want to reconcile with my family" and that he is "standing up for myself for the first time in my life."
The former photographer claimed he has been "controlled by my parents for most of my life" and defended wife Nicola Peltz for being the reason for his newfound happiness and independence.
"The narrative that my wife controls me is completely backwards. I grew up with overwhelming anxiety. For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared. I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose, and have found peace and relief," he shared.