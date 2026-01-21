Meghan Markle's U.K. Demand Revealed: 'Diva Duchess' Will Attend Husband Prince Harry's Invictus Games if She Receives 'Automatic Armed Security'

"If Meghan were to travel to the U.K. under the current RAVEC protocol – which requires 30 days' notice to assess threat levels – I am confident that both Harry and Meghan would receive armed security for an Invictus appearance," Kinsey Schofield, host of Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered, told Fox News Digital.

Schofield added that reports claiming Meghan will only return if RAVEC changes its ruling "appears to be an attempt to influence the committee's latest threat assessment."

She explained, "While Prince Harry receives armed protection during most of his U.K. visits, the issue for the couple is the lack of automatic armed security."

"They object to having to request protection on a case-by-case basis. This outcome was clearly outlined as a consequence when they chose to step back from their roles as working members of the royal family," she added.