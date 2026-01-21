Meghan Markle's U.K. Demand Revealed: 'Diva Duchess' Will Attend Husband Prince Harry's Invictus Games if She Receives 'Automatic Armed Security'
Meghan Markle, 44, may step foot back in the U.K. – but only under one condition: guaranteed armed protection, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Prince Harry is expected in Birmingham this summer for the one-year-to-go celebrations of the Invictus Games, and reports suggest he hopes Meghan will join him.
"If Meghan were to travel to the U.K. under the current RAVEC protocol – which requires 30 days' notice to assess threat levels – I am confident that both Harry and Meghan would receive armed security for an Invictus appearance," Kinsey Schofield, host of Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered, told Fox News Digital.
Schofield added that reports claiming Meghan will only return if RAVEC changes its ruling "appears to be an attempt to influence the committee's latest threat assessment."
She explained, "While Prince Harry receives armed protection during most of his U.K. visits, the issue for the couple is the lack of automatic armed security."
"They object to having to request protection on a case-by-case basis. This outcome was clearly outlined as a consequence when they chose to step back from their roles as working members of the royal family," she added.
A review of the couple's security arrangements is currently underway, and insiders suggest a reversal of the original ruling could be imminent.
"It's now a formality. Sources at the Home Office have indicated that security is now nailed on for Harry," one source told Mail on Sunday.
"Positive" considerations are reportedly being made regarding the possible reversal, which would allow both Harry and Meghan to receive armed protection automatically during U.K. visits, according to People.
Royal expert Ian Pelham Turner told Fox, "I feel talks are underway to open the doors for Harry and Meghan to return to Britain as part of King Charles' legacy to unite the family while he has the power and strength to do so."
He added, "Meghan will want many assurances, especially about how she is treated and how she can bring her own individuality with her. Security is one of the biggest issues. I see encouraging signs that the heated moments of the past have cooled. I also believe Harry has asked King Charles to open the Invictus Games."
An Archewell spokesperson emphasized that "these reports are entirely speculative."
Meghan has traditionally accompanied Harry to support his Paralympic-style games, including past countdown events such as the one-year-to-go celebration in 2022.
With security discussions ongoing and the potential for automatic protection, a return to the U.K. for the couple could be on the horizon.